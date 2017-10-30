No, B-2s Aren't Deployed To The Pacific And They Didn't Fly Near Near Korea

Lot's of headlines today about B-2s deploying to the Pacific and even those implying they flew a deterrence missions near the Korean Peninsula. We cannot corroborate these claims. In fact, military plane trackers on the net have shown a very different story. From what we can tell, two B-2As, callsigns MYTEE51 and MYTEE52, left their home at Whiteman AFB in Missouri and headed toward Andersen AFB in Guam on October 28th. One of the B-2s appeared to turn back midway during its flight. This is not totally uncommon both for "air-spare" reasons or due to mechanical issues.

The one B-2 continued on to its forward staging base at Andersen AFB, Guam and then returned very early the next day, October 29th, to Whiteman AFB. The chances the jet flew a deterrence mission in between are next to zero bordering on impossible. Although the flight did occur while Defense Secretary James Mattis was making a high profile visit to South Korea, it wasn't publicized at the time and there isn't any indication that it was intended to overtly "pressure" the leadership in Pyongyang. Just today it was officially disclosed to have occurred by U.S. Pacific Command, who said little about beyond posting a couple of pictures of it on its social media accounts.

The reasons for such a mission are numerous and multi-fold. Even B-2 pilots, who aren't known for racking up high hours in the type on a regular basis, need real mission training, as do the people on the ground who support the Spirit's unique operational needs. Ultra long-range Global Power missions are the keystone of B-2 combat doctrine. Simulators help prepare B-2 crews for these flights but actually getting out there and executing them is very important, as is familiarizing crews with at least some of the B-2's three remote operating locations—Fairford, Diego Garcia, and Guam.

USAF On the move in its element—the dark of night—a B-2 heads to Guam from Whiteman AFB.

More B-2 training flights to Guam could soon be underway as U.S. Strategic Command kicks off exercise "Global Thunder 2017." Here's how this year's iteration of the exercise is described by a STRATCOM press release:

"U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) will commence Global Thunder, an annual command and control and field training exercise, Oct. 30, 2017. The Global Thunder series is designed to exercise all USSTRATCOM mission areas and assess joint operational readiness. “These exercises achieve the vision of a unified team, integrating all the capabilities of U.S. Strategic Command across the globe wherever and whenever needed,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of USSTRATCOM. “We need to integrate our strategic capabilities in order to deliver multi-domain effects against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.” Headquarters staff, USSTRATCOM components and subordinate units are participating in Global Thunder 2018 to test readiness to confront uncertainty and ensure a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent force. One of nine DOD unified combatant commands, USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, space operations, cyberspace operations, joint electronic warfare, global strike, missile defense and intelligence"