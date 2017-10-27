Russia Supposedly Bringing Back Giant Ekranoplans For Arctic Missions

The Soviet era's enigmatic wing-in-ground-effect (WIG) "ekranoplans" are set to make a comeback according to various Russian media reports . In particular, a massive 600 ton design that is intended to carry out resupply and search and rescue missions in the Arctic is said to be in development, with flight testing planned for sometime in 2022 or 2023.

The design, dubbed "Rescuer" is described as being be 305 feet long with a wingspan of 233 feet. Supposedly the craft's large size was decided upon due to its ability to operate in rougher sea states than smaller alternatives and because it can fly over long distances, described by Russian sources as "several thousand kilometers."

Naval expert Alexander Mozgovoy told the Russian news paper Izvestia that "ekranoplans are much more economical than airplanes, it will be possible to quickly move more cargo for a longer distance... If they manage to equip their air-cushioned landing gear, they will be able to land even on snow ridges."

According to these claimed metrics, we are talking about a remake of the largest ekranoplan ever created, known commonly as the Caspian Sea Monster. That craft got its name from startled CIA image intelligence analysts who spotted the huge and mysterious craft in satellite imagery during the depth of the Cold War. Due to its strange configuration and the KM painted on its wings, it was first dubbed the "Kaspian Monster." This later morphed into "Caspian Sea Monster," a reference to the mythical Loch Ness Monster. In reality the KM stood for "Prototype Ship" in Russian.