US Marines Want Pint-Sized Rocket Artillery They can Carry in an MV-22 Osprey

The setup features a four round launcher capable of firing the laser-guided Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) 70mm rocket. These weapons are already in service on fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters across the U.S. military and the guidance kit offers a cheap and easy way to turn standard versions into precision weapons. Since it slots in between the rocket motor and the payload, it means the ordnance technicians can assemble the final rounds with a variety of different warheads, including more exotic options such as anti-armor penetrators and anti-personnel variants with hundreds of tiny metallic darts known as flechettes.

That being said, various companies may already be developing systems that Coffman might find attractive. At the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference and exhibition earlier in October 2017, Arnold Defense debuted a light-weight guided rocket system called Fletcher , which it mounted on the back of a 6x6 light vehicle chassis.

The CH-53K will be able to carry a Humvee internally, a major increase in capability in of itself, but it’s unclear if even that vehicle could handle the weight of a rocket artillery system with a range of more than 40 miles or the shock of repeatedly firing such a weapon. Whether such a truck-mounted launcher would still fit be able to fit inside the King Stallion is another important factor. There’s also the question of how fast Marines could keep up the supply of rockets for the crews once they land ashore, too.

The immediate issue with using as Fletcher as the basis of a design to meet Coffman's requirements is that its a direct-fire weapon that fires a projectile that flies along a relatively flat trajectory. As such, it could be difficult to adapt it to hit targets indirectly just due to the flight profile of the rocket. In addition, its laser-guidance package means that either the vehicle itself or other personnel would have to mark the target, something Marines might be loathe to do in a firefight where they might be pinned down or otherwise sheltering behind cover.

It is possible that Arnold or another firm might be able to develop a GPS- or dual-mode guidance system, but the final product would hardly match the capabilities of HIMARS. Fletcher only has a range of a little more than three miles, roughly equivalent to the M252 mortar and hardly the distances Coffman was talking about. However, the added mobility might make up for this by allow the vehicle to keep pace with Marines as with the 81mm weapon. It might be possible to develop an extended range 70mm rocket for surface-to-surface applications, too.

Alternatively, the Marines might be interested in a lightweight gun. Mandus Group has developed an 105mm howitzer called Hawkeye that can fit on the back of Humvee or another similar light vehicle. This weapon can reach targets around 12 miles away using rocket-assisted shells. There are also a number of lightweight, soft-recoil mortars on the market that can fit on small trucks, such as the 120mm Spear Mk 2 from Israel’s Elbit and the Spanish EXPAL Integrated Mortar System, or EIMOS, which comes in 60mm and 81mm varieties.