 Latest Bell UH-1Y "Venom" Variant Of The Iconic Huey Finds An Export Customer

Nearly 61 years to the day since its first flight, the legendary UH-1 is still being exported to militaries abroad. Of course the newest variant of the UH-1, the UH-1Y "Venom," is very much a different helicopter than its grandfather, having far more in common with the more modern but still dated Twin Huey Super Cobra. Nonetheless, with the news that the US Government approved the sale of UH-1Ys to the Czech Republic, it's safe to say that Hueys are still in demand in an age when the field of light to medium militarized utility helicopters is crowded to say the least.

Under the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) deal, a dozen UH-1Y helicopters will be sold to the Czech Republic, including spares, support, mission-related equipment, and training. The deal will include 25 T-700 GE 401C engines, Brite Star II infrared and electro-optical sensor turrets, AN/AAR-47 missile warning and laser detection systems, AN/ALE-47s countermeasure (flare and chaff) dispensers, AN/APR-38 radar warning receivers, a yet to be identified electronic warfare suite, helmet mounted displays, and M134 GAU-17 7.62mm mini-guns, M240 7.62mm machine guns, and M3M GAU-21 .50 caliber chain guns. The total cost of the contract is $575M.

USMC UH-1Y during nighttime ops.

So what we have here is an end-to-end type of sale where sustainment, support systems, training, and pretty much everything else needed to operate the helicopters over a period of time is included into a lump contract. In other words, no, each helicopter does not cost $48M. The new helicopters will replace a portion of the country's legacy fleet of Eastern Bloc helicopters, including the Mi-2 and Mi-8/17. This may be the UH-1Y's first export customer, but its close cousin, the AH-1Z Viper is now flying with Pakistani forces—a total of 12 are on order. And both helicopters, which share a high degree of commonality and have a slew of USMC derived tactics that exploit the synergies found by operating both helicopters together, have other prospects for further export potential.

Poland's Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa in particular has worked out deals to cooperate with Bell on both the AH-1Z and UH-1Y programs. According to a press release from Bell dated July 25th, 2017, this is how the relationship is expected to pan out:

Pursuant to the LOI, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and Bell Helicopter will have discussions regarding the knowledge that may be transferred from the American partner to Polish companies in the arms industry, as well as the possible scope of production and maintenance work which PGZ Group companies may be allowed to perform autonomously if the Ministry of National Defense purchases Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters and Bell UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters.



“The Letter of Intent that has been signed gives Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa an opportunity to implement world-class helicopter technologies in our factories. I am glad that PGZ Group has taken another step in its business relations with Bell, which will hopefully continue to grow stronger and stronger in the future. Equipping the Polish Armed Forces with state-of-the-art utility and attack helicopters is one of the priorities in the plan to modernize the Polish army. It is our goal to provide the Polish Armed Forces with top-class equipment, which significantly increases Poland’s defence capabilities,” said Błażej Wojnicz, President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A.



"We strongly believe this step with PGZ provides a solid basis for further relationships and shows Bell Helicopter’s commitment to supporting Poland’s military objectives and desire for industry growth. Being the newest attack and utility helicopters available on the market, the H-1 program gives our potential industry partners such as PGZ significant area for cooperation,” said Vice President of International Military Business for Bell Helicopter Rich Harris. “The AH-1Z and UH-1Y together provide a common strength that offers the most effective and efficient means of accomplishing the missions in Poland.”

DoD AH-1Z and UH-1Y team.

All this is well and good, but it still has not resulted in a firm orders from the Polish Ministry of National Defense. But a plan is underway to renew the country's rotary wing fleet, so orders could be coming in the not so distant future, ones with heavy industrial offsets and some form of technological exchange. Another Polish aerospace firm, PZL, has a similar relationship with Lockheed/Sikorsky for the H-60/S-70 Black Hawk, and this includes a proposed locally assembled gunship variant. With this in mind, the two firms seem to posturing for what could be a brutal competition for the Polish military's rotary wing future. Romania has a similar agreement with Bell as well, although like Poland, orders have yet to officially materialize.

PZL/Lockheed/Sikorsky The proposed gunship variant of the PZL Black Hawk.

Assembling and sustaining Vipers and Venoms in Europe could help lead to additional sales, especially now that the Czech Republic's order has been approved by the U.S. State Department. The latest iterations of the Huey family offer a highly mature and low-risk solution to counter an increasing threat from Russian armor. And having nearly 85% commonality between their combat utility helicopter and attack helicopter types is enticing for cash strapped militaries that see their aging ex-Soviet era fleet of hardware finally wearing out, and the geopolitical realities making further big arms deals with Russia impossible. The UH-1Y in particular is an interesting mix of an old baseline design and new technology. It can be used for so many missions, including combat search and rescue, infiltration and extraction, reconnaissance, utility support, liaison duties, even fire fighting, and the list goes on. It can also be used as a gunship, and with laser guided rockets becoming all the rage, it will have a relatively deep magazine capable of precision attack, allowing it to perform more traditional close air support functions. So there is a lot of bang for buck to be had with the ultimate of all Hueys, and the aircraft is optimized to be reliable while operating in the field, under austere conditions.

USMC MARSOC operators practice boarding the UH-1Y via rope ladder.

Other countries, such as Thailand and Morocco, also have interest in these helicopters, and Bell has formally pitched the AH-1Z to Australia in a bid to solve its reconnaissance and attack helicopter woes, as well as the UH-1Y as a special operations platform. With all this in mind, even though the UH-1Y and AH-1Z has been flying operationally for nearly a decade, a rapid blossoming on the export market may be just on the horizon. And that is really an impressive possibility as the Huey enters into its sixth decade of slapping the air into submission in some very rough neighborhoods around the globe. Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com