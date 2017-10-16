North Korea May Test A Nuke In Pacific Because Their Underground Site Is Crumbling

It made major headlines this past September when Kim Jong Un's regime threatened to execute an atmospheric nuclear weapons test in the Pacific Ocean. This seemed to be primarily another hate-fueled response as part of ever heightening rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea, but its roots may have been in a real technological and logistical roadblock Pyongyang's nuclear program is now facing.

As we have mentioned recently, North Korea's mountainous Punggye-ri nuclear test site has experienced a series of smaller but significant earthquakes in recent weeks that geologists believe are indicative of the huge caverns created by nuclear detonations falling in on themselves. Satellite imagery has also show large deformations and landslides in the area. This has led to fears of a major radiation release from the site that could endanger people living in the region, including most notably those living on the Korean Peninsula and across the country's northern border, in nearby China.

DigitalGlobe/Getty Images PUNGGYE-RI NUCLEAR TEST SITE, NORTH KOREA - JANUARY 6th, 2016: DigitalGlobe Satellite Imagery of North Korea's Punngye Nuclear test Site. This image was taken shortly after the underground Nuclear Test on January 6th, 2016.

It is thought that another nuclear test at the site could be "suicidal" for the regime, not just due to the instability of geological formations in the test area, but also due to weakening deeper down along key fault lines that traverse the area. There are even concerns that further underground nuclear detonations, especially ones as powerful as North Korea's September 3rd thermonuclear weapon test, which had an estimated yield of some 140kt, could result in a catastrophic eruption of North Korea's sacred Mount Paektu.

Farm/wikicommons Mount Paektu's Heaven Lake during the winter is truly a out of this world type setting.

Over 1,000 years ago Mount Paektu had a massive eruption, "something like 1,000,000 nuclear weapons all going off at the same time in terms of energy involved... It's hard really to imagine the scale" according Clive Oppenheimer, professor of vulcanology at Cambridge University. Oppenheimer was allowed to inspect the mountain during a rare visit to the Hermit Kingdom, and even though its three mile wide crater, known locally as "Heaven Lake," might look placid, the volcano below is showing signs of activity once again.

Bdpmax/Wikicommons Heaven Lake during the summer.

All this is very concerning, and it should be especially so for North Korea itself. In essence, they have destroyed their own test ground, in part due to their own success. The test on September 3rd of a much more powerful weapon, roughly eight to ten times more powerful than anything they had tested before, clearly accelerated the failing integrity of the test site. Even a radiation leak from Punggye-ri caused by past tests could be a major geopolitical blunder for North Korea, as China, which is already cooling its relationship with Pyongyang to some degree, would likely be forced to make even larger moves to isolate the regime if its own people were affected by its nuclear weapons development program. With all this in mind, North Korea may have no other choice but to move to atmospheric testing if it decides it must continue to make large leaps with its nuclear program in the near term. It is possible another test site may be identified, but preparing it for testing, including coring out the long tunnels for such activities, would take time. Testing a nuclear weapon somewhere in the Pacific would also serve as a massive escalation, which may be a wanted or unwanted result by the regime depending on who you ask. The last atmospheric nuclear test was by China in 1980, and setting such a precedent once again wouldn't be good news for the international community to say the least. Additionally, the fallout could be a major issue as well, as the jetstream picks up the radioactive particles and blows them westward. Kune Yull Suh, professor of nuclear engineering at Seoul National University, stated recently:

"It's likely that North Korea will conduct its next nuclear test in the stratosphere, or about 100 to 300 kilometers (60 to 185 miles) from the ground, where it will be able to conduct more powerful detonations."