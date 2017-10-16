Israel Strikes Back: Fighters Destroy Syrian SAM Site That Fired On Recon Plane

Reports state that an Israeli aircraft was on a "routine reconnaissance mission" over Lebanon when a Syrian SA-5 "Gammon" surface-to-air missile site fired on the aircraft from across the Lebanese-Syrian border. The missile didn't hit its mark and the SA-5 site was subsequently destroyed by IAF aircraft. Israel has made it clear that it will do whatever necessary to protect their aircrews, but also said it had no intention of further escalating the situation. Benjamin Netanyahu stated the following after the incident:

"Today they attempted to hit our planes... If anyone attempts to harm us, we will harm them back."

Unsurprisingly, the government of Bashar al Assad in Syria had a different take on the incident, claiming their SA-5 (also referred to as the S-200) missile struck the Israeli Air Force aircraft and that Israel's reprisal attack only did "minor damage" to their SAM site. They also warned of "dangerous consequences" for such acts in the future, which is not surprising because they have also threatened to rain Scud missiles down on Israeli ports and other facilities if Israeli airstrikes within their country continue.

We have reported on Israel's steady stream of airstrikes in Syria, which have largely been targeted at shipments of advanced weaponry to Iranian-backed Hezbollah fighters. At first the incursions into Syrian airspace were not officially talked about by Israeli Defense Forces officials or by Israel's political leadership, but over the years the strikes have become more freely disclosed. The head of the Israeli Air Force talked about them candidly shortly after entering into retirement this summer, stating "we prevented going to war" in a must read interview. This isn't the first time a Syrian SA-5 took a pot shot at an IAF aircraft. Last March an SA-5 was shot towards Israeli fighters exfiltrating from Syrian airspace following an air strike on a weapons transfer site. The missile was engaged by an Israeli Arrow anti-ballistic missile interceptor. We detailed the encounter here. What followed was an increasingly bellicose string of rhetoric between the Assad regime and the Israeli government, with Israeli Defense Forces making it clear that they would dismantle Syria's air defense network "without thinking twice." It turns out that the same SA-5 site that fired on IAF fighters last March was the one that attacked the Israeli aircraft today, and was subsequently destroyed.

AFP/Getty Images The SA-5 is a massive missile, with more in common with ballistic missiles than modern SAMs of today. Here an Iranian unit readies a SA-5 for launch.