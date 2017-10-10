North Korean Hackers Stole US and South Korea "Decapitation" Plans Months Ago

For more than a year, North Korea has been able to pour over a massive cache of sensitive military information it stole from South Korea’s government, including plans for a so-called “decapitation strike” against Premier Kim Jong-un and other members of the regime in Pyongyang. This raises serious questions about the ability of the U.S. and South Korean militarities to respond in a limited fashion to North Korean provocations amid reports that the North Koreans appear to be preparing their own plans for counterattacks. On Oct. 10, 2017, media outlets in South Korea offered new details about the extent of the hacking, citing a public statement by Rhee Cheol-hee, a member of President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party who sits on the South Korean Parliament’s National Defense Committee. The breach of the Defense Integrated Data Center occurred in September 2016 and authorities in the South were still attempting to determine the exact contents of the stolen data.

Rhee said that the hack impacted approximately 235 gigabytes of information in total. “The Ministry of National Defense has yet to find out about the content of 182 gigabytes of the total data,” he explained in his statement. The Wall Street Journal said the South Korean Ministry of Defense declined to confirm the details Rhee provided about its investigations. The U.S. Embassy in South Korea told the newspaper that it was aware of the breach, but did not provide any additional information.

Kyodo via AP North Korean soldiers with backpacks bearing the international symbol for radioactive material during a parade in 2013.

But according to the Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean military already knows that the trove includes planning documents related to the war time employment of the country’s special operations forces, messages to senior American commanders, and information about military bases and critical infrastructure, such as power plants. Operations Plan 3100, or OPLAN 3100, one of South Korea’s plans on how to respond to small North Korean provocations, was reportedly in the cache of information. Most importantly, North Korean hackers were reportedly able to obtain a copy of the U.S. military’s OPLAN 5015. This is a detailed outline for what has been described as a “decapitation strike,” that would, based on available reports, seek to swiftly neutralize North Korea’s top civilian and military leadership, as well as eliminate the threat of the country’s weapons of mass destruction – including both nuclear and chemical stockpiles – and ballistic missiles. Though the exact parameters of this attack plan are classified, any such operation would undoubtedly include precision strikes by U.S. and South Korea aircraft, including missions by the low-observable B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to penetrate into North Korea’s most densely defended areas, as well as stand-off strikes by America and South Korean ships and land-based ballistic missiles. On the ground, both countries' special operations forces would likely move in to assess the damage and secure any sensitive materials or high priority individuals.

Depending on how long OPLAN 5015 envisions the overall operation lasting, additional conventional air, naval, and ground forces could conduct follow-up activities after the initial onslaught. These extra personnel would have to be prepositioned and on alert to handle any North Korean counterattacks, including commando raids and ballistic missile strikes. Though North Korea’s missile tests get the most public attention, the country does maintain a massive special operations component trained to perform what would essentially be suicide missions against critical targets during a conflict. In an actual war, North Korea would insert these elite troops using a fleet of aging, but surprisingly capable An-2 biplane transport planes, miniature submarines and other covert watercraft, and other means. Also on Oct. 10, 2017, Yonhap reported that the North Koreas had trained to assault the Combined Forces Command headquarters in Seoul, the top U.S.-South Korean command center, using paragliders, during a series of provocative exercise the month before, citing unnamed South Korean defense officials. North Korean commandos apparently conducted highly realistic drills involving an assault on a full-size model of the headquarters building. Paragliding commandos could be hard for radars and other sensors to spot and the equipment could be a cheap and effective option for infiltrating into the South given the distances involved in any such operation. Yonhap News states that elite North Korea troops could conceivably launch from the top of large mountains along the border with South Korea and then glide deep into the country. Recreational paragliders often make trips covering 100 miles or more, which is the approximate distance between the North’s Mount Kumgang National Park and Seoul. The shortest distance between South Korean capital and the demilitarized zone is less than 30 miles. But powered paragliders, often called paramotors, can launch from virtually anywhere and could conceivable penetrate deep into South Korean territory and would be tough to engage, especially if launched en masse at night.

Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik via AP North Korean special operations forces march during a parade in 2017.

Given these various factors, as we at The War Zone have already noted, even a limited military operation has long been a difficult proposition for the U.S. military and its South Korean allies in general, even if the details were secret. It would be hard for the inevitable response not to escalate the situation into a broader conflict, too. Well aware of this, the United States and South Korean militaries routinely train for mass casualty scenarios, including those involving the need to decontaminate large amounts of personnel and equipment after a possible nuclear or chemical attack. Among the more than 23,000 U.S. military personnel on the Korean peninsula is a forward deployed U.S. Army chemical battalion, in position specifically to respond to such a situation among other duties. OPLAN 5015 would include many, if not all of these specifics. The U.S. military writes these plans according to a standardized format and they have to include the responsibilities of all senior commanders with a stake in the operations, the roles of their assigned forces in often granular detail, sources of intelligence for planning and operational purposes, the timelines for putting the operation into action, what reinforcements and stores of ammunition and other supplies are available, and other key details that North Korea could easily use to counter the mission. On top of that, the United States and the South Korea have a unique arrangement that means during a broad conflict with North Korea, the U.S. military is in complete control of both American and South Korean forces on the Peninsula. This issue of so-called of returning “wartime control” to the government in Seoul remains a major point of discussion between the two countries and they have repeatedly delays plans to do so. Though the present linkage limits South Korea’s ability to operate independently militarily from the United States, it makes it clear to the North Koreans that a war against one is a war against both.

South Korea Defense Ministry / Sipa via AP Images South Korean Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile launchers fire during an exercise in September 2017.