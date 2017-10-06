Russia Tests Modified RS-24 Ballistic Missile With an "Experimental Warhead"

These new warhead designs have the distinct potential to reignite the existing disputes between the United States and Russia about whether the Kremlin is abiding by its START and New START treaty obligations with the RS-24 design to begin with. Starting with the Russian's position, however dubious, that Yars is an all new design, reconfiguring the missile's warheads, but not changing the overall number, would not necessarily amount to a new violation of the agreements.

Still, Russia continues to see focusing on warhead designs to defeat missile defenses and otherwise expand capabilities as a cheaper avenue than designing all new missiles. This is an always important consideration for the Russians, who have seen their economy contract since 2014, in no small part due to the collapse of the global price of oil. This has forced them to significantly scale back or otherwise put on hold a number of advanced military modernization projects.

It’s very possible that if the Russians have success with the IPBV concept, showing that it offers a cost-effective way to challenge opposing missile defenses and increase the overall flexibility of a country’s strategic missile forces, that we could see other countries move to adopt similar systems. The United States is similarly in the process of developing an all-new ground-launched ICBM as part of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program.

“I think some of the technologies and processes we saw, during the Peacekeeper program, we will see again,” U.S. Air Force Major General Anthony Cotton, in charge of the U.S. military’s ICBM forces, said during a visit to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota on Sept. 29, 2017, referring to the now retired LGM-118A missile, which had a MIRV warhead configuration. “But, I think the next game changer is one I haven’t seen yet – and that is GBSD.”