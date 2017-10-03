Russia Says Deal to Sell the UAE Su-35 Fighters Is Just Months Away

The UAE might be especially inclined to float this possible purchase of Su-35s in the press knowing that U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration have had far fewer reservations than their predecessors when it comes to defense sales. The U.S. government recently approved the sale of A-29 light attack planes to Nigeria , a deal that the Obama administration had blocked on human rights grounds.

“The UAE also has ambitions to develop its national defense aerospace industrial base, but partnership in a Russian project is arguably not necessarily the best way to achieve this,” Douglas Barrie, a senior aerospace fellow at International Institute for Strategic Studies, a think tank in the United Kingdom, told Aviation Week in February 2027. “An alternative view might be that the move is about trying to gain leverage on the U.S. as to when and how much access the UAE might eventually get on the F-35.”

But it might be that the UAE is looking to play off the Russians and the Americans, as well. Just as the Emirates can see the pitfalls of the U.S. government’s way of doing business, so too can they see the experience the Indian government has had working with the Russians on advanced fighter jets , including the PAK-FA stealth fighter program. India’s military has been continually disappointed with the progress of that project , which has seen repeated delays, technical troubles, and accidents .

During Obama's second term, Russia seized on the American government's hesitation to continue working with a number of regimes and actors, which it has continued to do since then. The Kremlin has bolstered its ties with the military junta-turned-government of General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt , made connections with rogue General Khalifa Haftar in Libya , and stepped up its commitments to Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad , all in obvious attempts to make strategic inroads in both the Middle East and North Africa. The engagement with the UAE is clearly in line with this foreign policy push.

In addition, since the president’s trip to Saudi Arabia in May 2017, the Trump Administration has vocally stressed its ties to Arab states in the Gulf as a counter to Iran’s growing regional influence. Trump had even been quick to side with the Saudis and Emiratis in a serious political spat with Qatar, despite the latter country hosting a major American military base.

It’s still unlikely that the United States would allow the UAE to join the F-35 program any time soon, as it is an important part of giving Israel a decided edge over all other countries in the Middle East. If UAE worked its way in, the U.S. government would almost undoubtedly have to allow the Saudis to join, too, opening the door to requests from an entire new tier of American partners.

Still, the potential of an Su-35S sale to the UAE could prompt the Trump Administration, which routinely boasts about its connections to private industry, to look for a way to offer a deal on advanced derivatives of Boeing’s F-15 Eagle or F/A-18E/F Super Hornet or Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Viper, possibly including limited low-observable features for the Eagle and Super Hornet, as an alternative. The U.S. government has already approved sales of Advanced Eagle derivatives to both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, in spite of the ongoing political dispute.

UAE could also be attracted to the simple idea of window shopping for fighter jets with cold hard petro dollars. Why not have the Su-35 and see how the Russians do it? There seems to be little downside for doing so and quite a bit of upside. If anything else, the jets would be a high-demand oddity for their own fighters and foreign allies to train against. If they end up liking what they see, they can buy more. And Russia would likely make them an attractive deal, with the aircraft costing substantially less than its western counterparts.

If TASS source is to be believed, any new developments might become public sooner rather than later, as both the U.S. and Russian governments decide how much pressure they want to put on the UAE ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

