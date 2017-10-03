Trump Suddenly Starts Blabbering About The F-35 During Puerto Rico Recovery Meeting

"I really don't want to rehash the whole "Trump saved millions per F-35" fiasco but lets just say, he didn't. But the defense industry, which has little shame in licking boots to make a buck, played to his ego so he could say he did. Scary...

...It is pretty clear Trump has been personally spoon-fed the F-35 brochure from LockMart and the program office. Without any point of reference, it all must seem pretty wondrous. Oh and the program he was so critical of during his campaign is now magically fixed because he made a phone call. Totally ridiculous to the point that its downright insulting. And really, nothing of this has to do with the jet itself, just a new slathering of politics that surrounds it.

To be honest, I had high hopes that Trump could spur systemic change within the DoD's procurement process. Those hopes have faded rapidly over the last three months. It seems that he is far more interested in selectively intervening in a few high-profile programs he has interest in so that he can claim fake victories and gloat about them endlessly to the press, and the defense industry is happy to oblige him if it means funding certainty and a strong order book.

As Trump would put it: "sad.""