NOAA's Flying Hurricane Hunters Launch Suicidal "Coyote" Drones Into The Middle of Storms

The idea of flying straight into a hurricane probably isn’t for the faint of heart to begin with, but there are some parts that are just too dangerous for manned aircraft no matter the crew. So, as Hurricane Maria made its way toward the Caribbean and North America, scientists from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) launched Coyote drones into these hard to reach areas of the storm to gather vital information, highlighting just one of many emerging roles for expendable unmanned aircraft. Between Sept. 23 and 24, NOAA’s WP-3D Orion research aircraft dropped a total of six of the small remotely operated aircraft into Maria’s “eyewall,” a boundary layer between the eye and the rest of the storm where the weather is most severe and winds can reach speeds of 200 miles per hour or more, according to manufacturer Raytheon. The Coyotes gathered air pressure, moisture, temperature, and wind speed and direction data during the flights.

"NOAA is investing in these unmanned aircraft and other technologies to increase weather observations designed to improve the accuracy of our hurricane forecasts," Dr. Joe Cione, the head of the Coyote program at NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division, said in the Raytheon press release. "The Coyotes collected critical, continuous observations in the lower part of the hurricane, an area impossible to reach with manned aircraft." Raytheon offers the seven-pound Coyote as a lightweight, low-cost platform for a variety of roles. Personnel can get the drone airborne from a common launch tube either on the ground, a ship, or on board an aircraft. After launch, a six-foot wide main wing, two rear stabilizers and twin vertical tails all pop into place, giving the pilotless aircraft a distinctive look.

Joseph Trevithick A Coyote on display at the Navy League's 2017 Sea Air Space exposition.

NOAA’s WP-3Ds, originally Navy sub hunters, drop the unmanned aircraft from the plane’s repurposed sonar buoy launchers near the rear. Previously, scientists would release dropsondes, basically small air-droppable and expendable pods carrying similar sensors, from these tubes. In a hurricane or other tropical storm, with winds often 100 miles per hour or faster, these unpowered devices could easily get knocked off course. Crews would already have to fly relatively close to the specific part they were interested in gathering information about to have any chance of success. The two WP-3Ds, which NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center has nicknamed Kermit and Miss Piggy after the famous Muppets characters, have radars and other sensors on board. A single Gulfstream IV business jet, called Gonzo after another one of the Muppets, also supports the Hurricane Research Division. The agency has a number of other smaller aircraft for other weather surveillance purposes, too.

NOAA "Kermit," one of NOAA's two WP-3Ds, in its latest paint scheme.

During a typical mission, crews would fly through the storm in a series of straight lines, and also fly around its outer edge. Over the course of the flight, they would employ dropsondes and gather additional information from their radars and other sensors. “What does get interesting is flying through the hurricane's rainbands and the eyewall, which can get a bit turbulent,” Chris Landsea, an employee of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, wrote in a description of flying through the storms for the agency’s website. “The eyewall is a donut-like ring of thunderstorms that surround the calm eye. The winds within the eyeall can reach as much as 200 miles per hour at the flight level, but you can't feel these aboard the plane. But what makes flying through the eyewall exhilarating and at times somewhat scary, are the turbulent updrafts and downdrafts that one hits.”

NOAA A flight plan for one of the WP-3D flights in and around Hurricane Maria.

Now, with Coyote, researchers can maneuver the sensors into the correct position without exposing themselves to unnecessary danger. A datalink transmits the information back to the Orion so it’s not an issue if the drone ends up destroyed. The Coyotes do have a parachute so personnel can recover them for training purposes. “Data from these new and promising technologies have yet to be analyzed but are expected to provide unique and potentially groundbreaking insights into a critical region of the storm environment that is typically difficult to observe in sufficient detail,” Cione said in 2014 after NOAA’s first use of Coyote ever as part of the observation of Hurricane Edouard. The agency had purchased the drones with funding Disaster Relief Appropriations Act in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, which caused severe damage to the coasts of New York and New Jersey in particular. In 2016, NOAA began receiving improved Coyotes from Raytheon. The biggest improvement was an increase in how far away the drones could fly from the controller on the WP-3Ds. The latest models can operate up to 50 miles from the host aircraft and fly for approximately one hour with the research sensor payloads.

NOAA NOAA's first Coyote in 2014.

Though the researchers have used the drones to supply information about the storms to help forecasters model the possible impacts and predict their paths, NOAA’s main mission remains focused on broader research to improve the accuracy of such data and how scientists gather and analyze it to begin with. These studies contribute to long-term planning and readiness projects, as well as generally increasing the knowledge base of how storms work. The U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, situated at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, remains the U.S. government’s main hurricane hunting arm. The unit has specially configured WC-130 aircraft, which can release dropsondes, but have no adopted the Coyote drone. The U.S. Navy stopped contributing to the hurricane hunting mission in 1974, according to NOAA.

USAF One of the US Air Force Reserve's WC-130J hurricane hunting aircraft.