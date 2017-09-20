VFA-31 Releases Footage Of Syrian Su-22 Being Shot Down In This Awesome Cruise Video

Maybe one of the best parts is seeing a Super all armed up for counter-air, sporting six AIM-120s, a pair of AIM-9Xs, an ATFLIR pod, and a centerline fuel tank.

Beyond the shoot-down footage, the video is filled with a mix of pinpoint bombing, including the merciless bombardment of a large structure (4:30), strafing runs, dogfighting, tanking, and gorgeous moments depicting cruise life from the cockpit's perspective. We also get so see some Russian Flanker action, including various intercepts of fully armed Su-27 derivatives, as well what looks like one of these jets dropping flares between a Tomcatter and their target (13:25).

Another really cool clip is of a gun engagement of some type, where you can clearly see the HUD symbology in color with the gun firing out of the Hornet's nose, and then the rounds arrive just at the spot where the gun pipper is on, causing an explosion. I'm not sure exactly what we are seeing here target wise, but the footage is damn cool to watch (4:45).

This is clearly one of the best cruise videos we have ever seen, and who would expect less from the famous "Fighting 31?" The video also touts the squadron's basic accomplishments during their time overseas, which include dropping 451 munitions on a very deserving enemy, weighing just over 450,000lbs in total.

Thats a lot of boom.

Well done 'Felix,' well done.