This Combat Diver Delivery Unit Is a Crazy Fast Speed Boat That Turns Into a Sub

The basic concept is by no means new, with the U.K.’s Special Boat Squadron having acquired a single experimental VSV in 1999 and the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency starting a similar project that same year, according to GlobalSecurity.org. Satellite imagery shows North Korea is experimenting with the VSV concept and there is at least one known example of drug smugglers making use of an amazingly slender-hulled craft.

But SubSea’s design looks to be the first time someone has attempted to build a fully-submersible craft using these design principles. It’s an idea that makes perfect sense if the firm can make it work.

Rapidly improving shore-based defenses, including long-range cruise and ballistic anti-ship missiles, integrated air defenses, and precision artillery, mean that sea-borne raiders and larger amphibious forces both face increasing risks, especially in narrow or otherwise constrained waterways. Simply building craft with low-observable shapes offers some protection against radar and other sensors, but doesn’t necessarily reduce the visual, sound, or infrared signatures of the craft.

A craft like the DDU, which can utilize high speed or the ability to hide under the waves, would give special operations forces multiple options to try and avoid detection during a single mission, allowing them to get close to targets to both gather intelligence or strike. SubSea also says it will be possible to air drop the craft or sling it underneath a helicopter. The company hopes the final version will be able to operate autonomously, able to drop off divers and then return to a mothership, sea base, or other preset location automatically, as well.