Watch Never Before Seen Clips of Chinook Helicopters Supporting SEAL Team Six Overseas

Many have pored over the event and it has become the subject of a number of conspiracy theories. Darack’s 2015 feature article is a great primer on the actual facts of the case. His book goes into further detail about the circumstances that led up to the shoot down and provides immense detail about how the Joint Special Operations Command, or JSOC, has operated over the course of America’s longest war, gleaned from research and interviews with sources closely involved in the operations.

The first of his two videos, seen above, shows a pair of the CH-47D Chinooks from Extortion Company arriving to pick up members of SEAL Team Six after another raid in Logar Province in 2011. According to a captioned still in his book, you can briefly see the target of the raid in custody before the clip cuts to the special operators loading their all terrain vehicles and specially modified motorcycles onto one of the Chinooks.

This was a mission by what was known as the “Logar Set,” which included two task forces, Task Force Red and Blue, also known as Team Darby and Team Logar respectively.

Task Force Blue consisted of SEAL Team Six operators and Air Force special tactics combat controllers from the 24th Special Tactics Squadrons. Task Force Red substituted the SEALs with troops from the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment. The units would also work with Afghanistan equally secretive and elite Ktah Khas battalion and received aviation support from Extortion Company.

“They would take turns,” one of Darack’s sources explained, according to his book. “One night Darby would conduct a raid, with Logar remaining behind to handout as an immediate reaction force if needed. Then Logar would do a raid, with Darby standing by as an immediate reaction force.”