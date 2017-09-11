Obscure National Guard Spy Plane Assesses Hurricane Harvey's Aftermath

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, a number of U.S. government agencies, as well as the military and the National Guard, have sent a variety of less well known specialized aircraft to assist in the ongoing recovery efforts, including the RC-26B Condor surveillance aircraft. A product of the controversial war on drugs, and one that almost didn’t come to be, these planes have become an important resource for disaster response missions, as well as tracking drug runners and even terrorists overseas. As of Sept. 11, 2017, there was at least one RC-26B, assigned to the Texas Air National Guard’s 111th Attack Squadron based at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, flying missions over impacted areas. The 147th Attack Wing, which controls the 111th, set up an ad hoc command center at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Houston within three days of Harvey slamming into the area to coordinate rescue and reconnaissance efforts, according to the Texas Air National Guard. The 147th's main aircraft is the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

In addition, the Air National Guard had established another element within the federal emergency operations center in Austin to the West, where personnel could “help with the downlink and downfeed from our flying unmanned assets to analyze the data, and present it to the state saying, ‘Here’s the problem set. How are we going to solve this?'” U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Scott Rice, director of the Air National Guard, explained in an interview with Military.com. “That’s how we got a lot of people out there to do all those rescues we did.” These procedures, and the deployment of the RC-26B, are part of a well established National Guard playbook for the aftermath of a disaster, natural or otherwise. It’s important in these situations to quickly assess and monitor the situation in order to make sure often limited resources are directed to places where they are most needed and can do the most good. Unfortunately, by the very nature of these situations, it may not be possible to safely check the most seriously impacted areas on the ground.

Texas ANG An view of the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey as seen by the sensor operator in an RC-26B.

Based on the Fairchild Swearingen SA-227 Metroliner twin engine turboprop, the five Block 20 RC-26Bs have a sensor turret with both color electro-optical and infrared cameras. Crews can send the full motion video feed to personnel on the ground in near real time via either the U.S. military’s hand held Remotely Operated Video Enhanced Receiver (ROVER) system or the RC-26-specific Dragoon data link.

National Guard Bureau via FOIA A sample of the infrared imagery the RC-26B can capture with its sensor turret.

According to a 2013 National Guard Incident Awareness and Assessment manual, which the author previously obtained via the Freedom of Information Act, a typical RC-26 “package” would include a single aircraft with a crew of three – pilot, copilot, and sensor operate – along with a ground component, staffed from an Air National Guard intelligence squadron, to man the Dragoon equipment. Lieutenant General Rice told Military.com that personnel were using the Distributed Common Ground Station intelligence sharing network to pass information and video feeds where ever it might need to go, as well.

Texas ANG A member of the 111th Attack Squadron monitors operations from their ad hoc operations center in Houston.