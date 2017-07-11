Check Out These Sizzling Photos From Two Of Europe's Premier Air Combat Drills

"Some nations had left by the time the second week of the exercise came around, but it was still pretty impressive to have that much of a concentration of European airpower at one place at one time, especially when there were other exercises taking place in Europe at the time.

I heard that some of the missions were so complex that they started the briefing process one to two days in advance!

I remember standing in the middle of the flight line as jet after jet started and just thinking 'this is awesome.' The Rafales in particular sound like dinosaurs screaming and howling their way to life as they spin up.

A big part of aviation that I love is the interaction of man and machine together. I mean before those pilots and crews came out, the aircraft are just lumps of metal, incapable of anything. But as soon as a human pushes a few buttons and taps a few screens, it’s one of the most incredible inventions on the planet. During the start and launch phase, it’s also fascinating to me to see the different ways in which various nations operate. The different start procedures, the different protocol and crew interaction. It’s definitely something I try to capture in my images.

If you worked hard you could get some great images. Most chose to shoot solely by the runway mid-point for take-off but it was not a great position due to long grass and a lot of heat haze, not mention everyone would get very similar images.

I mean to have a dozen Rafales in front of you on a flight line is just golden. You could work with the light or against it and, if you put in the leg work, you could really exploit that.



The interaction between the crews and the enthusiast fraternity is always special at Tiger Meet, and this was certainly the case at Landivisiau. Still, the exercise seemed a bit smaller than usual, maybe because the Germans and the Spanish left after week one, but it was still a fantastic concentration of European fast jet airpower.

And how sexy are Rafales? What a jet! To see that Landivisiau flight line full of those purposeful curves, both on hunkered down Armee de l’Air and standing-poud Marine Nationale versions, it was very impressive.

I am not a massive fan of special schemes, so I went out there to shoot as many ‘operational-looking’ images as I could. A special scheme immediately dates an image, and sometimes that works, but it wasn’t my focus for this shoot. But then again, who can complain about a white tiger striped Rafale right?!"