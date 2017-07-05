N. Korea Posts On-Board Film Of Missile Flight As US Says It Spied On Launch Site

Following the July 4th holiday, the US government is reacting on all levels to North Korea’s successful long-range ballistic missile test. This has included ‘kinetic’ acts such as the laughably knee-jerk launching of US and South Korean short-range ballistic missiles, as well as officials giving a number of statements and answering questions on the matter. At the same time, North Korea has released footage of the test, including on-board video that hints at just how developed this new missile system is.

One of the most interesting statements that came out of today’s avalanche of media coverage on the provocative North Korean launch was from Jennifer Griffin, who reports that “the US watched the North Koreans prepare for this launch in advance. They saw the missile being fueled w/ liquid fuel.” We have already reported that the HS-14 is a liquid-fueled missile, but that’s not what’s important here. The fact that the US had eyes on the launch site is an interesting revelation, although it may not be as surprising as it sounds. The War Zone has discussed all the various US aerial surveillance assets that are put to work over the Korean Peninsula on any given day. But which asset would have been able to garner this level of detail in short order can be narrowed down to a likely few. The U-2 Dragon Lady or the RQ-4 Global Hawk may have been able to use their long-range electro-optical/multi-spectral sensor suites to peer roughly 50 miles, deep into North Korea, at the never before used launch site located just south of Kunsong, near the Panghyon aircraft plant. Synthetic aperture radar that flies aboard both aircraft could also have been used to capture snap shots of the scene, and maybe fueling trucks would have been able to have been identified under certain conditions.

USAF The U-2 has long operated out of Osan Air Base in South Korea and the RQ-4 flies out of Yokota Air Base in Japan.

On the other hand, if the site was actively being watched in a much more intimate manner, one aircraft in particular could have provided streaming video of the scene without being detected by North Korean radars—that aircraft being the RQ-170 Sentinel. This type of mission is precisely what RQ-170 was built to accomplish—to penetrate into hostile airspace day or night, and persist overhead key locations, spying on life below and recording patterns of movements and fine details—like being able to distinguish a fuel truck from any other type of vehicle—from on high. The RQ-170 has supposedly been active over the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific Theatre for years now, and closely monitoring North Korea's high-profile and high-stakes missile launches would be well worth the risk of flying such a mission. With this in mind, Kim himself could have been in the Sentinel’s optical crosshairs while watching his latest rocket fantasy turn into reality.