After North Korea's ICBM Flies, U.S. and South Korea Say 'We Have Missiles Too!'

As we have written about before at The War Zone many times before, North Korea’s propaganda machine relies heavily on being able to cast America and its “puppet” allies in countries such as South Korea and Japan as the aggressors. It frames its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs as driven by the need to escape the “nuclear blackmail” of the U.S. military and assure the country gets equal treatment in any international negotiations. North Korean state-run news outlets routinely demand a halt to “provocative” American-led "war exercises" in South Korea, which they describe as simple test runs for attacks against the regime in Pyongyang.

Whether North Korea’s leadership actually believes any of this is true, the American and South Korean tit-for-tat display can only feed into this viewpoint. Its fair to question just how useful the exercise was in general, especially given that it only involved well-established, decades-old capabilities. Neither is in any way equivalent to the Hwasong-14. On top of that, the ATACMS missile itself is long out of production meaning that every one the Army launches, whether it be a full-up round or just a training version, is one less it could employ in future practice sessions, tests, and actual combat. The entire event seemed to be hastily arranged and with little consideration for how Pyongyang might exploit the optics of the demonstration or how it might look to other parties in the region more broadly.

Of course, General Brooks’ and General Lee’s use of the phrase “self-restraint” in their statements was clearly chosen to try and counter these arguments and differentiate American and South Korean actions from those of the North. Unfortunately, this may be increasingly difficult to square with the hard line rhetoric coming from U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.

“The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed,” Trump said during joint statements with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on June 30, 2017. “And, frankly, that patience is over.” This was a rephrasing of a similar talking point Vice President Mike Pence had first used two months earlier during a visit to South Korea.

“Global action is required to stop a global threat,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson then said in a statement after the ICBM test on July 4. “Any country that hosts North Korean guest workers, provides any economic or military benefits, or fails to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime. All nations should publicly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences to their pursuit of nuclear weapons.”

The United States subsequently called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, undoubtedly to discuss a stern response to North Korea’s actions. But as the War Zone’s own Tyler Rogoway has already pointed out, American diplomats may find some of the other members, notably Russia and China, unreceptive. Authorities in Moscow and Beijing have proposed a “de-escalation plan” that would see North Korea abandon any nuclear or missile tests in exchange for South Korea and the United States halting military exercises on the Peninsula.