New Flight Ops Video From China's Carrier Features Loaded Up J-15 Fighters

The video includes some interesting clips, such as in-cockpit footage of J-15 fighter operations and Landing Signal Officers waving jets onto the boat. Even video of the ship's arresting gear systems in action is featured, along with footage of the ship launching and recovering its contingent of aircraft, with armed J-15s fighters being the highlight.

The big Su-33 clones are seen carrying a pair of PL-12 medium-range air-to-air missiles, along with a pair PL-8 short-range air-to-air missiles. This is also a common PLAAF loadout. Maybe most interestingly, some J-15s are sporting YJ-83K "Eagle Strike" anti-ship missiles under their wings.

This is a semi-official Chinese website with great high-resolution photos of the drills shown in the video.

The air-to-air weapons appear to be inert captive training rounds, not live missiles. The YJ-83Ks are also likely of the same flavor, although the red bands are interesting, as internationally red/orange bands usually means the weapon is live. The Chinese are also very aware of the fact any imagery they release will be poured over by foreign intelligence services, so maybe it is just a way to confuse analysts.

Training to operate from the ship with loadouts that represent the two core mission sets of the air wing's fighter cadre—air defense and naval strike—makes total sense. Much debate has occurred in military aviation circles about just what type of loadouts these big navalized Flanker derivatives can lug off the deck with a little help from a ski jump. It's not worth re-litigating this issue here, but multiple factors go into keeping these jets within their operating envelopes during launch. These include how much fuel they are carrying, the wind speed over the deck, as well as their external payload configuration.

What we see here is likely representative of J-15 combat operations while maintaining a relevant fuel load, give or take a couple air-to-air missiles. These configurations are also roughly similar in weight to the loadouts we saw on Russian Su-33s operating off the coast of Syria aboard the Kuznetsov late last year.