Senators Are Finally Funding A Design Study For A New Light Aircraft Carrier

The Senate Armed Services Committee's version of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes a sizable downstroke in what could turn into a program to finally build a smaller and less expensive aircraft carrier complement to America's increasingly expensive supercarriers. The provision includes $30M to come up with preliminary designs and cost options for such a ship, which then can be used to quantify the concept and how it would fit into the Navy's overall strategy. The newest supercarrier design, the Ford class, cost upwards of $12B per ship. Meanwhile the Trump Administration has mandated a 12 supercarrier force.

Since the early retirement of the USS Enterprise (CVN-65), the Navy has struggled to meet tasking demands with the ten supercarriers it has in its inventory, and the USS Gerald R. Ford's date of entry into operational service is a question mark due to technological issues and delays. With all these things in mind, the call for smaller, cheaper and more flexible aircraft carriers to add extra capacity to the Navy's carrier force have grown louder in recent months.

USN USS Gerald R. Ford next to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Notice the platform extensions on either side of the Ford's fantail. The ugly structures serve two purposes. First they increase the internal volume off the hangar deck, and second they provide extra area for new defensive gear, such as lasers, that could be installed over the ship's 50 year lifespan.

This has been one of the key ideas I have talked about and pushed for over the years (like here and here), and it is a controversial topic to say the least. But clearly I am not alone when it comes to identifying a need to field smaller carriers and a more nimble aircraft carrier force than the Navy's rigid, all supercarrier-based strategy that exists today. Most recently, I put this among the top of the list of things the Navy could do to revolutionize its war fighting capabilities in the piece Seven Revolutionary Hardware Changes The Navy Should Make In The Trump Era, stating:

"The supercarrier still has its place in America's arsenal, but naval aviation and naval warfare have changed since its genesis during the early decades of the Cold War. Since then, the supercarrier has become grossly expensive to construct, with the first of the new Ford class supercarrier costing roughly $13 billion, without research and development included. The second carrier in the class, the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), is slated to cost roughly $11.5 billion. At the same time, the carrier air wing has shrunk from nearly 90 aircraft during the 1980s down to around 65. In addition, precision guided munitions have allowed one strike fighter to reliably take out multiple targets on a single mission, instead of an entire air wing going after a single strategic target or small set of targets in a single alpha strike in single day. With all this in mind, the Navy's demand to build ever larger aircraft carriers is counter productive and may be unsustainable in the long term. Nuclear supercarriers are also extremely costly to operate, and their availability is based around a highly rigid and complex timetable. The recent carrier gap has proven just how little elasticity there is in America's all supercarrier force. A mix of supercarriers and smaller carriers in the 65,000 ton class would allow for a more flexible overall aircraft carrier force, with greater strike capacity being able to be deployed on short notice....Under such a plan, supercarriers can also have their schedules better adjusted for concentrating on deployments and projecting power abroad, instead of executing more menial tasks like training new Naval Aviators or keeping up fleet aircrews' carrier qualifications. The smaller carriers could be made available for these tasks, and would expand America's ability to rapidly deploy naval power as need be along a far less rigid schedule."

That roughly 65,000 ton displacement size seems to be a consistent "sweet spot" for a newer smaller aircraft carrier class, sometimes referred to as the "CVL," with multiple studies identifying it as the right compromise between capability and cost. A ship that size would offer a Catapult Assisted Take-Off Barrier Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) configuration like its bigger supercarrier brothers, but with two or three catapults instead of four. Size-wise, the notional design would be akin to something between the size of the USS Kitty Hawk on the high end the USS Midway on the lower end.

USN Size comparison—the USS Constellation, the USS Coral Sea and the USS Tarawa tied up at North Island.

Sitting right in between those two iconic ships in terms of displacement, and a fresh, high-tech design that is readily available today, is the Royal Navy's Queen Elizabeth class, which displace roughly 70,000 tons. As we have discussed before, the basic ship design can be adapted to accommodate a CATOBAR operations concept. The US could license the design, saving billions in development costs while lowering risk, and achieving commonality with the centerpiece of its closest ally's navy. Even forward deploying a carrier to the UK could become an affordable option.

BAE Systems Rendering of the Queen Elizabeth class in CATOBAR configuration.

Setting perfect logic aside, if the Navy really ends up getting a new smaller carrier class, they will likely demand a custom design of their own. And there is nothing to say that the ship will end up being in the 65,000 ton displacement range. The Navy could just bypass a new design altogether and optimize the existing America class amphibious assault ship design for their needs—removing existing spaces for land vehicles, command and control areas used for amphibious operations, and compartments for embarked Marines, and adding more hangar space, weapons storage areas and jet fuel reserves in their place. Going the America class route would require the Navy purchase the F-35B to be flown from these ships. The short-takeoff and vertical landing capable F-35B offers sizably less range and striking power than its CATOBAR capable F-35C brethren, but the convenience and economy of buying an all "off the shelf" smaller carrier solution, may trump these concerns.

USN