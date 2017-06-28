Congress Could Throw Millions Into the Defense Budget for New A-10 Wings

As Congress moves forward crafting the next annual defense budget, the House of Representatives looks set to add more than 100 million more to continue the desperately needed re-winging program for the U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Warthog ground attack jets. However, it’s not clear whether the proposals will include additional language compelling the service to maintain the size of the fleet overall. On June 26, 2017, the House Armed Services Committee released Chairman Mac Thornberry’s mark of the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Bill. The proposed plan adds $103 million for an unspecified “unfunded requirement” for the A-10s. However, this is an identical figure to the one the Air Force said it needed for more Warthog replacement wings in its so-called “unfunded priorities list,” a wish list it sends to Congress every year, which the service released earlier in June 2017.

It's not clear what this amount pays for exactly. When Boeing won a previous contract to re-wing the A-10s, it reportedly cost less than $10 million per aircraft. According to the Air Force's unfunded requirements document, this infusion of money is enough to pay for an initial batch of four sets of wings. This suggests most of the funds will actually go to rebooting the production of the spans to begin with. The Air Force has said it will hold a competition to select who will built the components, rather than just giving the new work to Boeing again, according to Defense News. There's no indication of when the work would actually start. Still, “their wings don’t all run out of service life at the same time, it depends on the individual airplane,” Air Force General Mike Holmes, head of head of Air Combat Command, the service’s top warfighting command, had told Defense News on June 8, 2017. “We have the money in the unfunded list to get another contract for wings and to get a batch that would help us work through a period and give us time to buy more wings for the rest of the fleet if we are unable to go forward to drop down to six squadrons.”

