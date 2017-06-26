The U.S. Air Force Wants to Buy More Reliable Bunker Buster Bombs

As the U.S.-led coalition stepped up its bombing campaign, ISIS increasingly turned to tunnels to avoid detection and simply shelter from the bombardment. In Iraq, “Daesh continue[s] using extensive tunnel networks … as a means to avoid detection before conducting harassing attacks,” a declassified U.S. Air Force intelligence summary from July 2016, which the author obtained via the Freedom of Information Act, explained, using another common term for ISIS. In Syria, “Daesh effective use of tunnel networks … hinders effective coalition targeting,” another section of the same report noted.

Given the Air Force’s recent experience battling ISIS in Iraq and Syria, it’s very likely that they would want to quickly give other aircraft the ability to carry JDAMs with these new warheads. After the aerial campaign started in 2014, GBU-31/Bs with both standard 2,000 pound warheads and the BLU-109/B penetrators quickly became essential as the U.S. military as a whole began targeting terrorist-controlled tunnel networks and other infrastructure, including command centers inside of large buildings and oil extraction and processing facilities.

The BLU-109/B was be a good way to get at those buried pathways and supply caches. By burrowing into specific targets, above and below ground, the bombs could potentially contain much of their blast effects closer to the point of impact, reducing the danger of collateral damage, too. This would have been a particularly important consideration in missions over densely populated cities like Ramadi and Mosul. So, it’s no surprise that official photographs have shown F-15Es, B-52 Stratofortress heavy bombers, and even A-10 Warthog ground attack aircraft carrying GBU-31/Bs. The GBU-31/B has been a regular part of the B-52’s load out in particular since the aircraft first arrived in theater to fight ISIS in 2016.

There was no mention in the June 2017 contract announcement about whether the U.S. Navy, which has used the BLU-109A/B and BLU-109B/B in past, has expressed an interest in obtaining these new munitions. Both of these versions use another insensitive explosive, PBXN-109. In its own strikes against ISIS, the service has generally employed smaller 500- and 1,000-pound class bombs. Separately, the Air Force is also working on a replacement for the larger 4,500-pound class BLU-113/B bunker buster, too. This Advanced 5000 Pound Warhead, or A5K, does not appear to have a formal nomenclature yet.

The Air Force expects to start replacing the BLU-109C/B first with the BLU-137/B beginning in either 2017 or 2018. In the meantime, you can expect to see Air Force aircraft continue dropping existing GBU-31/Bs on ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria.

