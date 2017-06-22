Navy's New SM-3 Block IIA Ballistic Missile Interceptor Fails In Live Test

The much anticipated SM-3 Block IIA interceptor has failed during a test engagement over the Pacific. This was the fourth flight of the SM-3 Block IIA, and the second intercept attempt, the first occurring last February and was deemed a success. The failure comes as the Missile Defense Agency has been riding high following a very high profile and successful ICBM intercept test by their ground-based missile defense interceptor. A statement from the MDA reads:

"The U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the Japan Ministry of Defense conducted a development flight test today of a new Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile off the coast of Hawaii. A planned intercept was not achieved. The SM-3 Block IIA is being developed cooperatively by the U.S. and Japan to defeat medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. This is a new, developmental interceptor that is not yet fielded by either country. At approximately 7:20 p.m., Hawaii Standard Time, June 21 (1:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, June 22), a medium-range ballistic target missile was launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Kauai, Hawaii. The USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) detected and tracked the target missile with its onboard AN/SPY-1 radar using the Aegis Baseline 9.C2 weapon system. Upon acquiring and tracking the target, the ship launched an SM-3 Block IIA guided missile, but the missile did not intercept the target. Program officials will conduct an extensive analysis of the test data. Until that review is complete, no additional details will be available."

The SM-3 Block IIA features a variety of upgrades over the Block II version including a larger, more maneuverable exoatmospheric kill vehicle with longer endurance and an upgraded infrared targeting system with enhanced target discrimination abilities (being able to pinpoint the warhead among debris and decoys). Physically speaking, the SM-3 Block IIA is really new missile, with a thicker diameter along its entire mold-line compared to its predecessors. This allows it to carry more fuel, thus offering higher fly-out speeds and more range. When combined, these capabilities should give the SM-3 Block IIA a wider significantly engagement envelope and a better probability of kill against the targets its fired at.

Raytheon

The missile was primarily designed to take on up to intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) threats, but it could possibly be used against ICBMs under certain conditions sometime in the future. Still, testing so far has been against far shorter-ranged ballistic missiles. Another big element of the SM-3 Block IIA is that it is a cooperative program between Japan and the US. The idea behind this risk sharing arrangement is that once operational, the missile will equip Japan's Aegis BMD capable destroyers and possibly Aegis ashore installations in Japan itself. This is in addition to being provided to the US Aegis BMD capable surface combatants and Aegis Ashore batteries in Eastern Europe.

MDA