Canadian Sniper Destroys Record For Longest Kill With Over Two Mile Shot

A sniper from Canada’s most elite unit, Joint Task Force (JTF) 2, has completely demolished the record for the longest confirmed kill. The shooter killed an ISIS fighter in Iraq at a distance of over two miles. On June 21, 2017, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported that the individual had made the shot “within the last month. JTF 2 is the Canadian military’s so-called “Tier One” special operations element, roughly analogous to the U.S. Army’s Delta Force or the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team Six.

"The Canadian Special Operations Command can confirm that a member of Joint Task Force 2 successfully hit a target at 3,540 metres," the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement. "As stated multiple times in the past, members of the Canadian Special Operations Task Force do not accompany leading combat elements, but enable the Iraqi security forces who are in a tough combat mission. This takes the form of advice in planning their operations and assistance to defeat Daesh through the use of coalition resources." Daesh is another common term for ISIS. The Canadian Armed Forces declined to provide any more details on the record-breaking shot and did not name the individual responsible, citing operational security. Anonymous sources told The Globe and Mail the sniper had used a .50 caliber McMillan Tac-50 to make the shot and that it took less than 10 seconds for the bullet to find its mark.

USN Major League Baseball star Albert Pujols hold a Mk 15 sniper rifle, similar to the C15, during a tour of U.S. Naval Special Warfare facilities in San Diego in 2009.

This American-made bolt-action rifle weighs 26 pounds and is 57 inches long overall. The weapon is popular with special operations forces around the world, including in the U.S. military, which adopted a version it calls the Mk 15. In Canadian service it is known as the C15 Long Range Sniper Weapon. The rifles can accept a variety of long-range, precision scopes, as well as night vision and thermal imaging equipment for operations at night. Various companies have built sights with built-in lightweight ballistic computers for long-range shooting, too. But even with a well-built rifle and an advanced optic, it takes extreme skill to even consider taking a shot at a target so far away. McMillan doesn’t list a maximum effective range on its website as it’s as much about the shooter as anything else. The company does, however, say the rifle has an average accuracy of 0.5 Minute of Angle (MOA) when firing specialized, long-range ammunition.

Canadian Armed Forces A Canadian sniper uses a hand-held ballistic computer.