U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk Drone Crashes in California

Though there are few details at present, a U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk drone has crashed into the Inyo National Forest in California. The accident appears to have touched off a forest fire in the process and local and federal authorities are reportedly already on the scene.

Officials at Edwards Air Force Base in California confirmed to local news outlets that the large high altitude, long endurance unmanned aircraft crashed during a routine transit from Beale Air Force Base more than 350 miles to the northwest. Inyo National Forest is roughly 200 miles north of Edwards, not in a straight line from Beale. Though there are no information on the circumstances of the mishap so far, this might mean aircraft was following an elongated flight path over less populated areas or had lost contact with its ground control station and flew off course. As yet, there are no reports of any injuries or fatalities on the ground.