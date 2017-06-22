South Africa's Gripen Fighter Jets Will Stalk Rhino Poachers

Rhino poachers operating in South Africa, especially along the country’s border with Zimbabwe, will soon face a new opponent, the Gripen fighter jet, according to a report from FlightGlobal. The revelation followed another announcement that the South African Air Force (SAAF) had finally gotten nearly all of its Swedish-made aircraft out of storage and back onto the flightline. On June 18, 2017, Lieutenant Colonel Josias Mashaba, head of the SAAF’s 2 Squadron gave details about the state of his country’s Gripen fleet during an annual meeting of the Swedish Air Force Fan Club – yes, fan club – in Paris, France. The event was tertiary to the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, but did bring together officials from the Swedish Air Force, Gripen manufacturer Saab, representatives from world-wide operators of the fighter jet such as Mashaba, and members of the press, all eager to chat about the aircraft.

“They are smart, those guys, they are not stupid, but we find them,” Mashaba said of the poachers. 2 Squadron flies nearly all of the SAAF’s remaining fleet of approximately 19 single-seat Gripen C and two-seater Gripen D aircraft at Waterkloof Air Base in country’s administrative capital Pretoria. The fighter jet’s main tool in its new surveillance role will be the Litening III targeting pod. Israeli defense company Rafael designed the system, which it continues to produce for the country’s air arm, as well as export customers like South Africa. American defense contractor Northrop Grumman makes additional variants in partnership with the firm for the U.S. military and foreign buyers.

Saab

Intended for spotting and then pointing precision guided munitions at enemy targets on the ground, the unit has a sensor turret with day- and night-vision cameras, as well as a combination laser range finder and target designator. The Litening III variant has additional surveillance capabilities in that a pilot can capture still images for further analysis. South Africa’s Gripens have a domestically produced data link, called Link ZA, which could potentially share this information with command centers on the ground or even groups of wildlife rangers, as long as they have the appropriate equipment. Regardless, it's not unusual for air forces to use targeting equipment for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes, with the U.S. military referring to such missions formally as "Non-Traditional Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance," or NTISR. Mashaba conceded that the mission might not be the best use of the fighter jet’s capabilities, but pointed out that the anti-poaching sorties would just be one part of his squadron’s duties. It’s also not the first time a country has sent high performance aircraft to help with domestic law enforcement functions. As late as 1994, the California and Nevada Air National Guards were flying RF-4C reconnaissance aircraft, based on the F-4C Phantom II fighter jet, looking for illicit drug crops within the United States. Eventually, the Air National Guard as a whole transitioned primarily to the less expensive RC-26 twin-engine turboprop for counter-narcotics missions. In and outside of the United States, however, military surveillance aircraft, radar planes, fighter jets, drones, and even bombers have supported interdiction missions for America's so-called "War On Drugs." With little threat to the aircraft from the drug smugglers in most cases, these operations essentially offer low-risk training opportunities against real world targets. Other countries have executed similar operations, and have used their fighters for tertiary domestic surveillance roles. In South Africa, looking for rhino poachers would be a good way to keep pilot flying proficiency up and maintaining critical skill sets while providing a valuable service.

Warbirdsfly via Wikimedia The AHRLAC prototype.