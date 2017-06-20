US Downs Second Armed Iranian Drone As Tehran Warns Of More Missile Strikes 

Iran has subsequently warned of follow-on strikes as well, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ramazon Sharif saying “If they carry out a specific action to violate our security, definitely there will be more launches, with intensified strength." At the same time, a formal statement from the IRGC more "colorfully" conveys a similar warning:

“The IRGC warns the Takfiri terrorists and their regional and trans-regional supporters that they would be engulfed by its revolutionary wrath and flames of the fire of its revenge in case they repeat any such devilish and dirty move in future."

Regardless of if the missiles destroyed anything of substance or not, as a strategic act, the missile barrage worked on multiple levels. This includes supplying a domestically consumable revenge action for the terror attacks on Iran's parliament earlier in the month, and to stoke fear in Iran's Sunni-Arab gulf state foes, not to mention its archenemies, Israel and the US. The IRGC General made these intentions clear, stating:

“the Saudis and Americans are especially receivers of this message... Obviously and clearly, some reactionary countries of the region, especially Saudi Arabia, had announced that they are trying to bring insecurity into Iran.”

The tension between the Saudis and the Iranians have only grown in recent hours as a bizarre incident involving the two foes has unfolded in the Marjan offshore oilfields in the Persian Gulf. The sensitive Saudi Arabian energy site was supposedly infiltrated by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commandos—at least according to Saudi Arabia.

Three boats were detected by Saudi maritime security forces entering the vicinity of the oil fields and were fired upon on Friday night after they would not stop. One of the boats was intercepted but the other two got away. Onboard the captured vessel were three men that Saudi Arabia claims are elite Iranian commandos with the mission of attacking the oilfields in a clandestine "terror" operation.

The Saudis say the boat was also laden with weaponry used for such an operation. Iran says the Saudis opened fire without warning on Iranian fishing vessels operating peacefully in the area, killing one man onboard. Iran does acknowledge the possibility that they may have drifted unknowingly into Saudi waters but says they were never warned or had a chance to be redirected away from the area. Iran says they are investigating the incident.

Then just today, yet another Iranian Shahed-129 armed drone was shot down as it advanced toward the coalition-backed rebel outpost of At Tanf, near the southern Syrian border. Just as before, a USAF F-15E blasted the drone out of the sky. The base has been the focus of repeated assaults in the last month, with waves of Iranian-backed Shiite militia fighters advancing down the highway that leads to the base, before air power sends them scattering or kills them and destroys their vehicles.

The shoot down comes just a day after a US Navy Super Hornet shot down a Syrian Su-22, sending diplomatic shockwaves around the globe. It is also the third US air-to-air kill over Syria in just a week. Clearly, the skies over the embattled country are becoming far more hostile than they had been over the past six years of the conflict. US combat aircraft have been repositioned due to the increased tensions with Russia following the shoot-down, and the Australian Air Force has ceased operations over Syria due to similar concerns.