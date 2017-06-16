Destroyer USS Fitzgerald Badly Damaged After Collision With Merchant Vessel

USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time, June 17, while operating about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.

The Japanese Coast Guard is on scene and providing assistance at the request of the U.S. Navy. Japan Coast Guard cutters IZUNAMI and KANO are on station, as well as a helicopter.

The USS Fitzgerald is under her own power, although her propulsion is limited.

The USS Fitzgerald suffered damage on her starboard side above and below the waterline. The collision resulted in some flooding. The ship's crew is responding to the casualty. The full extent of damage is being determined.

The extent of number of personnel injuries is being determined. Currently working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medevac via helicopter for one Sailor.

The USS Dewey (DDG 105), medical assistance and two Navy tugs are being dispatched as quickly as practicable to provide assistance. Naval aircraft are also being readied.