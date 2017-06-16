Destroyer USS Fitzgerald Badly Damaged After Collision With Merchant Vessel
Seven sailors are missing and the commanding officer has been medevaced by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
The USS Fitzgerald, a U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyer, collided with the shipping vessel ACX Crystal about 55 miles south of Yokosuka, Japan at 2:30AM local time. The Fitzgerald is badly damaged, with the starboard side of the ship's forward superstructure, right below its bridge and SPY-1 phased array radars, punched completely in. The ship is not moving under its own power and has been taking on water. It is unclear at this time if lives were lost or serious injuries occurred asa result on the mishap but that is likely to be the case.
The US Navy has requested support from the Japanese Coast Guard to assist the stricken ship. The condition of the Philippine flagged merchant vessel remains unknown at this time.
The Fitzgerald is forward-based in Japan and has been very active in region as of late, participating in large-scale exercises with two US aircraft carriers, a Japanese helicopter carrier and an array of other surface combatants near North Korean waters earlier in the month.
UPDATE- 4:00pm PST:
Here is the latest statement from the 7th Fleet:
USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time, June 17, while operating about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.
The Japanese Coast Guard is on scene and providing assistance at the request of the U.S. Navy. Japan Coast Guard cutters IZUNAMI and KANO are on station, as well as a helicopter.
The USS Fitzgerald is under her own power, although her propulsion is limited.
The USS Fitzgerald suffered damage on her starboard side above and below the waterline. The collision resulted in some flooding. The ship's crew is responding to the casualty. The full extent of damage is being determined.
The extent of number of personnel injuries is being determined. Currently working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medevac via helicopter for one Sailor.
The USS Dewey (DDG 105), medical assistance and two Navy tugs are being dispatched as quickly as practicable to provide assistance. Naval aircraft are also being readied.
In imagery popping up on social media, the ship looks to be sitting low in the water and some reports say that at least three spaces have been flooded. There is also damage below the waterline.
UPDATE- 6:55pm PST:
Seven sailors remain unaccounted for and the commanding officer of the destroyer, Commander Bryce Benson, was one of two people taken from the stricken vessel by helicopter to a nearby hospital. Both patients are in stable condition. The official statement from the 7th Fleet reads:
As of this time, there have been two patients requiring medical evacuation. One was Cmdr. Bryce Benson, Fitzgerald's commanding officer, who was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and is reportedly in stable condition. A second MEDEVAC is in progress. Other injured are being assessed. There are seven Sailors unaccounted for; the ship and the Japanese Coast Guard continues to search for them.
Although Fitzgerald is under her own power, USS Dewey (DDG 105) got underway this morning as well as several U.S. Navy aircraft, and will join Japanese Coast Guard and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters, ships and aircraft to render whatever assistance may be required.
"U.S. and Japanese support from the Navy, Maritime Self Defense Force and Coast Guard are in the area to ensure that the Sailors on USS Fitzgerald have the resources they need to stabilize their ship. As more information is learned, we will be sure to share to it with the Fitzgerald families and when appropriate the public. Thank you for your well wishes and messages of concern. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Fitzgerald crew and their families," said Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations.
"Right now we are focused on two things: the safety of the ship and the well-being of the Sailors," said Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. "We thank our Japanese partners for their assistance."
Here are high-resolution photo showing the damage to the ACX Crystal and the Fitzgerald:
