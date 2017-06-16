USAF Or NATO Should Snap Up The RAF's Retiring R1 Sentinel Radar Planes

Today the average age of the 16 strong E-8C fleet is just shy of 50 years. The aircraft are unreliable and notoriously expensive to operate. The mix of a very high-tech sensor system and a tired platform to lug it aloft is not a good one, especially considering the high demand for JSTARS capabilities around the globe today.

Originally known as the Airborne Standoff Radar (ASTOR), the Sentinel R1 fleet is not being retired because it is old or inefficient. Far from it in fact. The Global Express business jet-based radar aircraft were introduced into service less than a decade ago, in 2008, and the type's first flight occurred just four years earlier. Compared to the USAF's fleet of rickety old E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar (JSTARS) aircraft, which are built around secondhand 707 airframes that were far from new when they were introduced into service starting some 25 years ago, the R1s are toddlers.

The Sentinel's "imagery" can also be used for planning future strikes, for bomb damage assessment and for keeping track of the enemy's pattern of life around key areas. In essence, it gives its war fighting "team" an unfair advantage over the enemy, and it can even do so through bad weather and smoke when optical and infrared sensors are left all but useless.

These aircraft provide unique intelligence by keeping track of moving vehicles and taking highly detailed synthetic aperture radar "pictures" or "maps" of the battlefield. They can do this at standoff ranges and over huge swathes of the earth's surface. They have secondary over-water maritime surveillance and low and slow flying target tracking capabilities as well. Their data can be used in real time to inform and reposition ground forces, or to order attacks on enemy columns , or to divert tactical reconnaissance aircraft, such a MQ-9 drones or MC-12s , to take a closer look at a certain area using their electro-optical or tactical GMTI radar systems .

The Royal Air Force is being forced to give up one of its most powerful surveillance assets—its fleet of five Sentinel R1 ground targeting radar planes—due to competing budgetary priorities and yet another round of governmental cost saving measures. The R1 fleet has "been on borrowed time" fiscally for most its relatively short service life, but the final decision to axe the planes once and for all seems to have finally occurred, and they will be phased by the end of the decade. Although this is a major blow to UK Ministry of Defense's portfolio of capabilities, it is an outstanding opportunity for the Unites States Air Force and the US military as a total force.

The R1s provide very similar—and in some cases superior—capabilities as the E-8 but in a far more efficient package, and are totally interoperable with existing US and NATO systems. In fact, the R1s are very similar to designs that are intended to replace the E-8 JSTARS fleet under a competitive tender that is ongoing now. The fight for the $6.9 billion, 17 aircraft deal is fierce, with Boeing’s 737 going up against the Northrop Grumman and L3's Gulfstream G550 and Lockheed and Raytheon's Bombardier Global 6000. Each team has their own significant merits, as do the platforms they have chosen to host their radars, but whichever plane manufacturer wins, they could see more follow-on orders for other special mission aircraft. The contract is expected to be awarded this fall, with initial operating capability set for 2024. The new system's fully operational date is slated to be sometime in 2028.

Boeing Boeing's JSTARS replacement offering based on the 737-700.

It will take many years to fully field the JSTARS replacement, and in the meantime the E-8C fleet is having a hard time getting into the air while demand for their unique capabilities is only increasing. During a recent House Armed Services Committee hearing, Pentagon officials made it clear that there is a serious Ground Moving Target Indicator (GMTI) deficit—precisely the primary capability the JSTARS and the Sentinel R1 provides—in theaters around the globe where the US is engaged militarily. This is part of a greater ongoing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform deficit in the US military. As of now only 30 percent of ISR tasking requests can be met. With all this in mind, taking on the RAF's young Sentinel fleet as the RAF retires them would provide enhanced capabilities in the near term that are especially suited for operating at high sortie rates from relatively austere locations around the globe. Not just that, but the R1's AESA radar could potentially be upgraded to provide enhanced surveillance over water and littoral regions and even possibly execute electronic attacks on enemy emitters at standoff ranges.

MoD/Crown Copyright Sentinel R1

The Sentinel/ASTOR system also includes specialized communications and command and control infrastructure, including eight transportable ground stations—two Operational Level Ground Stations (OLGS) and six mobile Tactical Ground Stations (TGS). Much of the Sentinel's synthetic aperture radar imagery and GMTI tracking can be exploited by operators in these ground stations via data-link, which is somewhat different than the JSTARS concept, but is more like the systems being fielded for the JSTARS recapitalization initiative. All this infrastructure exists and would be basically thrown away with the retirement of the R1s.

Public Domain The R1's networking concept.

Overall, the USAF could not only immediately augment its existing fleet of tired E-8s by acquiring the Sentinels, but it could also lower the initial tender for the E-8 replacement by a number of aircraft, and thus save billions. The Global Express is also already in the USAF's inventory in the form of the E-11 Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN), so commonality and training within the service already exists. Also, these E-11s are deployed to the same places R1s would be, which could be beneficial when it comes to logistically supporting these jets in the field.

USAF E-11 BACN. Some have different configurations, including large satcom domes on their spine and sensor canoes on their belly, making them closely resemble the R-1.