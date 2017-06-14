USAF and USN Both Come To Terms With Long 4th Generation Fighter Futures

The U.S. Air Force is looking to extend the life of hundreds of F-16C/D Vipers, even more than we previously reported. At the same time, the U.S. Navy seems to have come to a similar conclusion with plans to buy more and better F/A-18E/F Super Hornet derivatives. Suffice it to say that the 4th generation fighter will be alive and well within the Pentagon's inventory for a long, long time to come. On June 12, 2017, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) posted a presolictation notice on the U.S. government’s main contracting website, FedBizOpps regarding production of upgrade kits for the service’s F-16 Service Life Extension Program (SLEP). The latest announcement on the project, now more than three years in the making, has the service pushing the maximum equivalent flight hours for up to 841 Block 40/42 and 50/52 F-16C/D aircraft to more than 13,800 hours in total. The F-16C/D's original life expectancy was 8,000 hours.

“The F-16 USAF SLEP intends to extend the aircrafts current structural service life from 8,000 equivalent flight hours (EFH) up to 13,856 EFH by modifying and/or repairing life limiting, fractural critical, and safety of flight critical structure,” the notice explained. “This effort seeks to award a contract to a vendor who can manufacture and/or procure, assemble, and deliver up to the estimated maximum quantity of 841 F-16 Block 40-52, C/D-Model SLEP modification kits necessary to extend the structural service life of these aircraft, in accordance with Government standards and specifications defined in the Technical Data Package.” This is a dramatic increase over the previous announcement in April, where Lockheed and the Air Force said they expected to overhaul just 340 aircraft – 300 F-16Cs and another 40 F-16Ds, with all of the latter going straight to allies – and added only 4,000 hours of life to the airframes. An earlier draft proposal AFLCMC released in December 2016 did specify upgrade packages that could provide up to 6,000 additional fight hours. The Air Force estimated value of the contract would be no more than $403 million in total. However, the final details are still subject to change and its not clear how many, if any, of the planned kits would be destined for foreign air forces.

USAF

Of course, while the SLEP will keep these jets flying safely, it’s not necessary enough to keep them competitive against a near-peer opponent and be useful supplement to the advanced, stealthy F-35A Joint Strike Fighter. Most importantly, the Air Force’s F-16 fleet is in desperate need of new radars to maintain its combat edge, even when compared to other fourth generation fighters, such as the service’s own F-15C Eagle. However, the Air Force is already pursuing just such as an upgrade program on behalf of the Air National Guard and its Vipers. On June 7, 2017, Northrop Grumman announced it had received a contract to add its AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR), an active electronically-scanned array (AESA) type, to 72 Guard F-16s in order “to meet a U.S. Northern Command Joint Emergent Operational Need for homeland defense.”

Northrop Grumman Contractors install an AN/APG-83 radar on an F-16 at Edwards Air Force Base.