Nightstalkers Show Off For the Public With a Dramatic Urban Air Assault

It’s no secret that U.S. special operations forces regularly conduct a wide array of operations, including heli-borne raids into enemy-controlled towns or other well defended facilities. But America’s “silent professionals” are often called upon to perform these tasks discreetly, so it’s not every day the public gets to actually see the full force of such a mission, even in training.

Earlier in June 2017, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command invited a number of civilians from the surrounding community to come to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the hub of the service’s special operations community, to watch some of the service's elite forces run through a capabilities exercise, or CAPEX. Though American special operations forces put on these displays for various different groups, the events involving members of the public are an opportunity to engage with civilians and explain special operations missions, skill sets, and their value to the U.S. military. This particular demonstration included MH-60M Black Hawk and MH-47G Chinook helicopters from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), nicknamed The Nightstalkers, inserting special operators during a mock air assault into a simulated urban area.