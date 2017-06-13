Peek Around Inside The Navy's Stealth Destroyer By Watching This Video

The USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) is a controversial beast to say the least. From the class's depressingly stripped down capabilities to its ammoless deck guns and tiny production run of just three ships, the glitz of their futuristic exteriors doesn't match the commitment the Navy has to their success. Still, the Zumwalt class has enjoyed a lot of fanfare in the press, and we have seen some still images of her interior spaces, but not a lot of quality video showing the inside of the ship exists, until now.

Nobody can deny that the Zumwalt's design isn't fresh and its less glamorous bits are really its most impressive features, like the ship's ability to generate huge amounts of electricity and its total ship computing environment. But beyond all of this, it's still a ship with sailors living and working aboard for long periods of time. This little video offers us landlubbers a tour of some of her interior spaces and gives us an idea of what it's like to serve aboard the futuristic vessel.