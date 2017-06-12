One Faulty Part Halted THAAD Interceptor Production for Four Months

The United States and its allies see Lockheed Martin’s Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) missile defense system as an important defense against the growing threat of ballistic missiles. Unfortunately, this only adds to nagging concerns about the company’s quality control processes, as well as the overall effectiveness of the weapons, as The War Zone has previously reported in detail, which may have an effect on an already controversial deployment of the systems to South Korea, as well as deals with existing and potential customers. During the fiscal year, Lockheed delivered less than half of the total number of interceptors the U.S. Missile Defense Agency had ordered due to a fault in an unspecified connector within the missiles, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed in a May 2017 report. The problem halted production line at the company’s plant in Troy, Alabama for four months, Bloomberg subsequently reported.

“Upon investigation, the contractor learned that one of its sub-vendors changed the manufacturing process on the connector without informing Lockheed Martin and, as a result, production was temporarily halted,” GAO’s annual review of the Pentagon’s missile defense programs explained. “According to THAAD program officials, there has been a renewed emphasis on parts quality supported by a policy memo to emphasize parts quality assurance and the verification of implementation of various requirements for doing so, including onsite verification assessments at subcontractor facilities.” When the issue was identified, Lockheed had already shipped 158 of the interceptors of a total 428 missiles the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) plans to buy by the end of 2025, according to Bloomberg. As a result, the subsequent production delays did not impact the controversial deployment of THAAD batteries to South Korea in March 2017.

MDA

Though Lockheed “was not delivering interceptors during this period, they were continuing the production of unaffected components in order to rapidly deliver interceptors once the affected component was qualified,” Leah Garton, an MDA spokesperson, told Bloomberg in an Email. The company “designed a simpler connector that will provide greater reliability and producibility.” Separately, the Maryland-headquartered defense contractor told Bloomberg that the THAAD production line was not only back on track, but actually speeding up work. The firm expected to fulfill the last of the delayed deliveries by August 2017.

Lockheed Martin