Air Force Aggressor Squadron Has A Surprising Secondary Mission

Nellis AFB was designated as a site for Operation NOBLE EAGLE Aerospace Control Alert function in mid-late 2013. While the actual mission fell to the 57th Wing's 64th Aggressor Squadron, 99 ABW was an integral part of the preparation and mission support to include 99 CS, 99 SFS, 99 FSSW and the Base Command Post (99 ABW/CP). This mission had been envisioned under NAFB Plan 7, Air Defense Plan. 2013 and early 2014 saw identification of required facilities and assets needed to execute the mission; by 11 September 2014, First Air Force (I AF), and Continental United States NORAD Region (CONR) Air Forces Northern (AFNORTH) had defined the infrastructure standards and requirements; "for use during the initial planning, project programming, and Site Action Task Force (SATAF) convened to establish or modify tighter alert facilities in support of Operation NOBLE EAGLE (ONE) and Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) homeland defense. Use this document as a starting point to select potential sites and aid in identifying unique site-specific equipment and training requirements."

By 11 March 2014, all the known requirements and Offices of Primary Responsibility (OPR) were identified and where possible, monetary costs were estimated to procure or modify the facility or equipment needed. AIl parties were working towards a training day on 17 March 2014 to see how the process worked and what "unknown unknowns" were still unidentified; this was followed by a "full-up demo activation" on 27-29 March 2014. Command Post responsibilities for ONE were defined as well, which included "1500 hours' worth of North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Emergency Action (EA) Procedure training, directly contributing to Nellis AFB being the first of nine units to report initial operational capability (IOC) to HQ ACC"; this on top of their already significant workload. On 30 June - 2 July 2014, the 57th Wing conducted an exercise under the USAF's new inspection system. On 8-9 September, a Site Assistance Visit Team from 1 AF (CONR) AFNORTH visited Nellis AFB for a Provisional Alert Site inspection; while 99 ABW/CP limitations such as lack of some equipment or an Alternate Command Post (see Chapter 4), the team wrote "The Nellis Command Post has a strong ACA program with thorough scenario based training and well developed procedures."

On 14 October 2014, just after the end of this reporting period, the USAF Warfare Center published USAFWC Instruction 10-203, "Alert Operating Procedures," which laid out "guidance, establishes procedures and defines responsibilities of the base organizations in order to conduct Aerospace Control Alert (ACA) and Operation Noble Eagle (ONE) for the United States Air Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada in support of the Commander, NORAO/NORTHCOM," This instruction superseded NAFB Plan 7.10.