Now The USAF Wants to Cut A-10 Squadrons and Stop Re-Winging The Fleet

As more details emerge regarding the U.S. Air Force’s plans for the A-10 warthog in the 2018 fiscal year and beyond, it has become clear that the service’s apparent promise to maintain the entire remaining fleet of hardy attack aircraft was highly conditional and entirely temporary. The details come as the low- and slow flying planes continue to prove their worth in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Sadly, none of this is really surprising. On June 7, 2017, two senior Air Force officials told the House Armed Services Committee that they were only planning on keeping at least six squadrons of A-10s through 2030. This stood in stark contrast to written statements from both the service and the Pentagon when it unveiled its portion of President Trump’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget in May 2017. Overview briefings stated, without the apparently necessary caveats, that the entire fleet of more than 280 aircraft across nine combat-coded squadrons would be “fully funded” for at least the next five years.

“The Air Force is committed to maintaining a minimum of six A-10 combat squadrons flying and contributing to the fight through 2030,” according to written joint testimony from Air Force Lieutenant General Jerry Harris, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements, and Air Force Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, the uniformed deputy for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition. “Additional A-10 force structure is contingent on future budget levels and force structure requirements.” It wasn’t just the public that might’ve been confused by this new development. Members of the Committee – most notably Representative Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican and former Warthog pilot herself – were surprised to hear this, as well. “It's the first time you've publicly said that you are going to go down to six squadrons,” McSally told Harris and Bunch. “I'd really like to know what those planning assumptions are of the six squadrons.”

USAF

The need to vote in the House curtailed the hearing and neither officer had a chance to answer the question. On June 8, 2017, Air Force General Mike Holmes, head of Air Combat Command, which oversees the bulk of the service’s active component combat aircraft, from fighter jets to spy planes, elaborated on the issue in an interview with Defense News. As it turns out, the Air Force only requested money to “fully fund” the operations and maintenance costs – day-to-day expenses that include things like payroll, fuel, and basic preventive maintenance – associated with flying the A-10s. The service then shunted a request for money to replace the wings on more than 100 of the jets into its so-called “Unfunded Priorities List,” a wish-list separate from the budget proposal with items it hopes Congress might consider paying for if at all possible.

USAF

“Their wings don’t all run out of service life at the same time, it depends on the individual airplane,” Holmes explained. “We have the money in the unfunded list to get another contract for wings and to get a batch that would help us work through a period and give us time to buy more wings for the rest of the fleet if we are unable to go forward to drop down to six squadrons.” Regardless, Holmes insisted that the plan to cut the three A-10 squadrons by 2030 was within the parameters Congress had set in its previous defense appropriations bills. Lawmakers specifically inserted language into the military spending bill for the 2017 fiscal year that would prevent the Air Force from dropping below 171 operational A-10s before the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation had reviewed the results of a planned fly-off between the Warthog and the stealth F-35A Joint Strike Fighter. “When their current wings expire, we have some flexibility in the depot, we have some old wings that can be repaired or rejuvenated to go on," Holmes said. "We’re working on a long-term beddown plan for how we can replace older airplanes as the F-35 comes on, and we’ll work through to figure out how we’re going to address those A-10s that will run out of service life on their wings.”

USAF