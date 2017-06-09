This Disturbing Iraqi Special Forces Demo Is Like A Cheer Tryout From Hell

It’s not uncommon for military forces around the world to put both new recruits and existing troops through often strenuous and sometimes bizarre rituals to build camaraderie and esprit de corps. A recently released video of what may be a graduation ceremony for Iraqi Army trainees takes this to a whole new level with the troops following up a martial arts display by killing live animals.

On June 8, 2017, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense posted an official video of the event, which involved special forces recruits and took place on the 14th of July Bridge in the country’s capital, Baghdad, according to a crude machine translation of the title. There was no additional information. The span, named in honor of the day a military coup deposed the Iraqi monarchy in 1958, crosses the Tigris river and is a major route in and out of the city.