Russia Challenges U.S. Tankers To Compete In Its Annual "Tank Biathlon"

Even more so than in 2013, it's extremely unlikely the U.S. or any of its NATO allies, maybe aside from Turkey, would actually deploy high-end weapon systems on Russian soil, nor invite a symbolic struggle of combat prowess with what is becoming an increasingly bitter foe. Still the idea is actually a noble one.

If the U.S. were formally invited by the Kremlin, and if any technological and safety concerns could be assuaged to some degree—maybe by taking a heavily downgraded export version of the M1 Abrams to the competition—the US should send its best Abrams crews to compete.

There is real value in doing so. If anything else, military-to-military ties can stop conflicts from evolving, or even keep them from happening in the first place all together. Fostering these ties has to start somewhere, and while there had been some Russian-US military cooperation during the two decades that followed the end of the Cold War, even those limited overtures are now a distant memory in what has become a new Cold War of sorts.