Russia Says It's Going To Build This New Amphibious Assault Ship

Though Russian officials have delayed plans to move forward with two of its major surface ship programs indefinitely, including a new aircraft carrier, the Kremlin insists it will move ahead with work on a modern amphibious assault ship. Despite assurances to the contrary, there is little evidence that the country’s shipbuilding infrastructure is anymore ready for this task, and the project could easily end up deferred in the face of other priorities. On June 4, 2017, Russia’s state-owned news outlet Sputnik reported that the Ministry of Defense had included the proposed Lavina-class amphibious assault ship in its up-coming modernization plan, which will run through 2025. In 2015, the Krylov State Research Center in St. Petersburg unveiled the design along with that of the highly ambitious Project 23000E Shtorm aircraft carrier.

Krylov “has conducted extensive studies on the creation of a next-generation universal amphibious assault ship design,” Valery Polovinkin, an advisor to the firm’s general director, told Zveda television, which the Russian ministry of defense operates. The ship would be more capable than the French Mistral-class, which Russia had previously attempted to buy, he added. On paper, the 24,000 ton Lavina – which means “avalanche” in Russian – displaces 2,500 tons more than the Mistral class. Though it’s not clear whether it will be conventionally or nuclear-powered, Krylov claims its ship will be able to make 22 knots, three knots faster than its French counterpart. Given Russia’s capacity to produce large conventional marine engines, or lack thereof, the proposed ship would most likely need a nuclear powerplant for this to be true.

Artem Tkachenko via Wikimedia The model of the proposed Lavina-class amphibious assault ship.