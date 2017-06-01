Putin Says "Patriotic" Russians Could Have Been Behind Cyberattacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has all but admitted the Russian government conducted a complex cyber warfare campaign targeting the 2016 presidential election in the United States. His comments fit a trend of previous Kremlin denials regarding the country’s involvement in various conflicts and attempts to influence or coerce foreign governments, often in the face of gobs of evidence to the contrary. Putin made his remarks during a forum with the editors of major international media outlets in St. Petersburg on June 1, 2017. During the event, he took the opportunity to address increasing accusations that Russian government actors had been involved in “hacking” foreign elections.

You can read his remarks, as they’ve been widely translated, for yourself:

Hackers are free people, just like artists who wake up in the morning in a good mood and start painting. Likewise, hackers get up in the morning and read the news about international affairs. If they feel patriotic, they try to make what they see as a fair contribution to the struggle against those who speak ill of Russia. Is that possible? Yes, theoretically.

Later on in the wide-ranging discussions he added:

What's most important, and this is my deep belief, hackers can't crucially influence an election in a foreign country. No information will change the minds of a foreign people and the outcome. So that's my answer: The Russian government is not [supporting hackers at any level, and doesn't plan to. On the contrary, we try to fight it in Russia. But anyway, I'm sure that no hackers will be able to influence an election in any European country, in Asia, or America.

On the face of it, these comments aren’t particularly new or interesting. Russian officials within the country and at their embassies abroad have been increasingly flippant in denying accusations the country’s intelligence services have sought to undermine the democratic processes in countries such as the United States, France, and Germany. "Hacking," which seems to imply directly breaking into a computer network to change an election result, might not necessarily be the most accurate description of the Kremlin's activities. Foreign intelligence and law enforcement agencies, as well as independent cyber security firms and experts, have more accurately said Russian agents and government sponsored actors have selectively stolen and leaked information to smear certain politicians and political parties, possibly seeded those leaks with or been duped into releasing fabricated documents, actively spread disinformation, and otherwise sought to manipulate the public discourse. Both organizations and individuals have taken responsibility for these operations. Some of these, such as the individual or individuals claiming to be the hacker Guccifer 2.0, have insisted they're acting on their own accord despite evidence linking them to Russian intelligence agencies. Notably, in October 2016, the United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT), an element of the Department of Homeland Security, released an unclassified Joint Analysis Report with “details regarding the tools and infrastructure used by the Russian civilian and military intelligence Services (RIS).” The review specifically looked at entities known as Advanced Persistent Threat 28 and APT 29, better known as Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear. These two groups are widely understood to be directly under the control of the military Main Intelligence Agency (GRU) and either the civilian Federal Security Service (FSB) or Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), respectively. Cyber-security firms had previously connected the organizations to cyber attacks dating as far back as 2008. DHS said its information was part of a broader investigative operation into “Russian malicious cyber activity,” which it had nicknamed Grizzly Steppe.

AP Pro-Russian militiamen train in Ukraine's Donetsk region.