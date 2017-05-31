Air Force Now Wants to Get Sidelined C-5 Galaxy Transports Back In the Air

Regardless, Lockheed Martin’s C-5M is the Air Force’s largest cargo hauler and among the largest aircraft anywhere in the world . The four engine jets can carry up to a maximum of 135 tons of cargo. The planes can fly more than 4,800 miles with a more typical load of 120,000 pounds of personnel, equipment, or a combination of both. The Galaxy can refuel in mid air, too. By comparison, the U.S. military’s next largest airlifter, the C-17A Globemaster III , can fly approximately 2,400 miles with its maximum payload of 85 tons.

It's not clear what model of Galaxy the Air Force has awaiting a return to active duty. Officials have said the eight aircraft are all the latest C-5M Super Galaxies, but it seems unlikely the service would choose to put recently upgraded models into reserve status while antiquated aircraft continue to fly. It is possible these references only reflected the expected end state, since the service expects to eventually update all of its Galaxies to the M standard.

“We’re going to buy back two a year for four years,” Harris explained. But he would only be able to do it “if we’re able to have a predictable budget.”

Lieutenant General Jerry Harris, the Air Force’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements, made the announcement during a Congressional hearing on May 25, 2017. The proposal would take eight C-5s from the service’s inactive reserve and put them back into full service by the end of 2021.

The U.S. Air Force wants to get more massive C-5 Galaxy cargo planes back into active duty. The plan follows more than a decade of retirements or other cost cutting measures in the face of budget shortfalls that had ultimately trimmed nearly half the fleet.

This major improvement project included both the Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) and the Reliability Enhancement and Re-engining Program (RERP). AMP involved adding a new “glass cockpit” with digital rather than analog systems, as well as modernized communications, navigation, and air traffic management system. The latter piece of gear made the aircraft compliant with overarching Federal guidelines for safe air travel. The RERP replaced all four of the General Electric (G.E.) TF-39 engines found on earlier the A, B, and C models with all-new G.E. F-138s. Also known as the CF6, each of these new high-bypass turbofans produced more than 8,000 pounds more thrust in addition to being more fuel efficient, extending the aircraft's overall range. On top of that, this gave the new M version a 58 percent increase in climb performance versus the older variants, on top of a 20 percent increase in payload capacity. Most importantly, the Air Force expected the new motors would cut the cost per flying hour by more than 30 percent. All of this made the Super Galaxy even more versatile and able to reach even more destinations than before. During an open house on March 31, 2017, Air Force General Carlton Everhart, in charge of Air Mobility Command, noted that a C-5M had recently flown straight from Travis Air Force Base in California all the way to Yokota, Japan without the traditional stopover in Hawaii. “It’s the only airlifter in the inventory that can make the flight non-stop, which means we can put the American flag on the ground in hours versus days,” he declared.

USAF Air Force personnel load the fuselage of a C-130 cargo plane into a C-5 Galaxy.

Unfortunately, a combination of years of budget uncertainty and competing priorities have forced the Air Force into the position it’s in now, where it has 56 of the massive jets, but only flies 48 of them. The other eight are sitting in “backup inventory” meaning “we still have the aircraft but lost all manning and funding to operate them,” Everhart explained at the event in March 2017. After the Budget Control Act of 2011 capped defense spending and imposed significant cuts as part of a process known as sequestration, the service argued it needed to trim the fleet in order to pay for other priorities, including the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter and KC-46A aerial tanker. But the process had begun well before then. The capability offered by the C-5 never came cheap. The Galaxies’ were and still are expensive to fly and maintain, costing the Air Force more than $100,000 per flight hour as of 2016. The aircraft’s relative complexity meant that historically less than 70 percent of them were ever mission capable and that ready rate was often even lower, hovering near 60 percent. So, between the 2004 and 2013 fiscal years, Congress approved a series of plans to ultimately trim the entire fleet to just 52 planes. More than 75 C-5As would head straight to the boneyard. Of course, the service did plan to upgrade the remaining aircraft to the C-5M standard.

USAF An M1 Abrams tank rolls into the belly of a C-5M Galaxy.