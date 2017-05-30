Test ICBM Was Successfully Intercepted According To Missile Defense Agency

During the test, an ICBM-class target was launched from Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Multiple sensors provided target acquisition and tracking data to the Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC) system. The Sea-Based X-band radar, positioned in the Pacific Ocean, also acquired and tracked the target. The GMD system received the target tracking data and developed a fire control solution to intercept the target. A ground-based interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and its exo-atmospheric kill vehicle intercepted and destroyed the target in a direct collision.

"The intercept of a complex, threat-representative ICBM target is an incredible accomplishment for the GMD system and a critical milestone for this program," said MDA Director Vice Admiral Jim Syring. "The System is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrated that we have a capable, credible deterrent against a very real threat. I am incredibly proud of the warfighters who executed this test and who this system everyday." Initial indications are that the test met its primary objective, but program officials will continue to evaluate the system performance based upon telemetry and other data obtained during the test.