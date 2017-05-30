Test ICBM Was Successfully Intercepted According To Missile Defense Agency
The exo-atmospheric kill vehicle slammed into its target, pulverizing it high above the earth.
Today's high stakes launch of a ground-based midcourse defense (GMD) interceptor against an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) target, the first test of its kind, has been deemed a success by the Missile Defense Agency. The missile was launched from Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll, some 4,200 miles away from Vandenberg AFB, where the GMD interceptor was fired off.
In a statement released to reporters, the Missile Defense Agency stated:
During the test, an ICBM-class target was launched from Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Multiple sensors provided target acquisition and tracking data to the Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC) system. The Sea-Based X-band radar, positioned in the Pacific Ocean, also acquired and tracked the target. The GMD system received the target tracking data and developed a fire control solution to intercept the target. A ground-based interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and its exo-atmospheric kill vehicle intercepted and destroyed the target in a direct collision.
"The intercept of a complex, threat-representative ICBM target is an incredible accomplishment for the GMD system and a critical milestone for this program," said MDA Director Vice Admiral Jim Syring. "The System is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrated that we have a capable, credible deterrent against a very real threat. I am incredibly proud of the warfighters who executed this test and who this system everyday." Initial indications are that the test met its primary objective, but program officials will continue to evaluate the system performance based upon telemetry and other data obtained during the test.
We'll have to wait and see if any more details are released about the test, and what exactly a "threat-representitive ICBM target" is. ICBMs aren't a monolithic capability. More advanced models are capable of deploying multiple types of confusing decoys, and can even alter trajectory suddenly in flight. This is where target discrimination and the kill-vehicle's ability to adapt on the fly comes into play. In fact, the whole GMD system would be taxed far heavier against an advanced threat than a simple one.
The test also underlines how the GMD system still relies on some lumbering, one-off assets that are not always deployed—namely the Sea-based X-band radar and possibly the shy armada of other radar ships that participate in these intercepts. Hopefully strides can now be made to make the system less dependent on these impersistent sensors so that it truly can respond to an attack at any given time.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDHigh Stakes For Today's Overdue Missile Defense Test Against An ICBMThe idea of a robust "missile shield" that protects the US remains a myth.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Primer On Midcourse Intercept Ballistic Missile Defense Is MarvelousYou will be using the term “threat cloud” all day after watching this.READ NOW
- RELATEDJapan May Acquire Aegis Ashore To Defend Itself From North Korean MissilesThe system is especially well suited for Japan's strategic needs, but China would not be pleased with seeing it setup on Japanese shores.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe U.S. Army Wants to Expand a Secretive Missile Defense Site in TurkeyThe service's 2018 budget proposal calls for significant improvements to the remote "Site K"READ NOW
- RELATEDAfter North Korean Missiles Fly, THAAD Missile Defense Suddenly ArrivesTHAAD's arrival comes just hours after North Korea's most recent barrage of ballistic missile tests—but it's likely those tests were a response to THAAD, not the other way around.READ NOW