High Stakes For Today's Overdue Missile Defense Test Against An ICBM

The Pentagon will finally test its Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system against an ICBM today—a high-stakes and delayed test that could have big geopolitical and domestic repercussions.

The idea that this is the first time the GMD interceptors have been tested to confront the threat they were designed to counter is a sign of just how rickety America's "missile shield" really is, and it would be laughable if it weren't so alarming, considering the tens of billions of dollars and decades of development that have gone into fielding the system.

GMD has far from a stellar record—just nine of the 17 tests were deemed successful, and keep in mind that few of these tests, if any, represented anything near a real-world surprise attack scenario. Instead, they are highly "canned" exercises that occur only when all the system's constellation of sensors, communications nodes and launch assets are perfectly in place and operating nominally. But that hasn't kept the Pentagon from fielding the system. By the end of December 2017, a total of 44 of these interceptors will be based at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California (four units) and Fort Greely in Alaska (40 units), which is up eight units from 2016.