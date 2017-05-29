Remember The Fallen With This Chilling "Grumman Cats" Missing Man Formation

On this Memorial Day, we give thanks to all who have served and sacrificed, and especially those brave Americans who gave their life in defense of our nation. Although we debate the defense issues of the day here on The War Zone, one thing that is undebatable is the fact that freedom isn't free, it has been paid for in lives cut short, dreams unrealized and incredible valor by far better people than I.

We also cannot forget our greatest allies, who have stood shoulder to shoulder with our forces to confront evil. Just like our heroes, many of their country's finest were sent on missions for which they wouldn't likely return. In an a new age that seems to be marked by decreasing international unity and wavering appreciation for alliances, it is worth remembering America's best friends on the battlefield as well.