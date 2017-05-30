U.S. Navy Wants Long-Range Guided Artillery Shell For Hitting Moving Targets

The Navy has had a desperate need for alternative projectiles or weapons for the Zumwalts since the service canceled future purchases of the advanced Long-Range Land Attack Projectile (LRLAP) in 2016. Each of these had a mind-boggling sticker price of $800,000. This decision left the ships’ main guns with literally no ammunition. Three services buying the MTAR could only drive down the cost even more and a cheap guided round, however imperfect, could provide at least an interim solution for the Zumwalt's glaring armament problem.

To make the round even more attractive to the Navy, Steelman’s brief noted that there were already plans to develop a discarding sabot that would allow crews to fire the guided munitions from 5-inch naval guns, standard on all Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers. Of course, the proposed MTAR wouldn't have the range of the LRLAP, which were able to hit targets up to 100 miles away. Depending on its minimum range, however, it might be more useful against small, waterborne attackers in a swarm scenario, and above all else can provide an over-the-horizon precision strike capability against moving targets that could be designated by a ship's MH-60 Seahawk helicopter or MQ-8 Fire Scout helicopter drone. Even small boats equipped with laser designators could act as forward targeting nodes, and of course the round would be especially useful for supporting troops ashore.

MTAR is just one of a suite of guided munitions that the Navy is exploring as part of a broader project it calls “Enhanced Expeditionary Engagement Capability,” or E3C. Other developments included continued work on 81mm and 60mm mortar rounds with combination GPS- and laser-guidance systems. The goal of E3C is to “demonstrate the ‘art of the possible’ in fire support technologies for USMC weapons, through an ongoing series of integrated system firing demonstrations,” Steelman explained in his presentation.

If all goes to plan, “possible” may include a precision, long-range artillery round free of the tether of GPS before the end of 2022.

