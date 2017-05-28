North Korea Says KN-06 SAM System Ready For Production After Successful Test

It is highly improbable that the KN-06 possesses all the capability of more advanced generations of the S-300 system, including their enhanced processing power and updated sensors that drastically increase the number of targets these newer systems can track and engage at one time, not to mention more capable on-board missile electronics that better each missile's probability of a kill. Still, the KN-06 represents a huge leap over the geriatric SAM systems in North Korea's inventory (SA-2, SA-3, SA-5 etc). Also, because it is road mobile, and can take advantage of the huge number of hardened bunkers, caverns and other "scoot and hide" installations that dot the North Korean countryside, targeting KN-06 batteries would be far more of a dynamic job compared to North Korea's SAM systems that are set up at fixed positions.

So does this system represent a massive threat bordering on an anti-access capability for Pyongyang? No. But it is the high-end of North Korean air defense capabilities, and in the hands of capable operators using wily tactics, it would be a threat that would need to be actively confronted during a conflict. With this in mind, if North Korea puts the system into large-scale production and deploys it accordingly, it will have to be factored in to allied war plans, with major changes to the electronic warfare and a Wild Weasel/SEAD/DEAD order of battle being made to counter it.

The KN-06 also serves as yet another reminder of what some of us have been saying for a long time—do not underestimate the North Koreans. Sure their propaganda is hokey and most their equipment and infrastructure is sorely dated, but that doesn't mean they are stupid. Just look at what they have accomplished in the last year technologically, a feat that many said was impossible in the recent past. On top of that, dedicated and creative fighters, who are fighting for their own country on their own turf, can make even antiquated weaponry deadly, and the KN-06 is far from ancient to begin with.

You can see the KN-06 system, including radar, command vehicle, and TELs. Advance to 1:14:00 if the vide doesn't advance automatically: