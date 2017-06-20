Hammer Time! : Say Hello To A 2005 Ford Ranger With Only 19,000 Miles

Ford Ranger prices are experiencing a Tommy Chong high these days.

Last winter I sold a bare-bones base model 2008 Ford Ranger with only 54,000 miles for $8,000 flat. It was a stripper government issued model just like this one.

Vinyl bench seat, roll 'em up windows, steel wheels, and a two speaker AM/FM radio system that was already hopelessly out of date by the mid-1990s.

This 2005 Ranger (<-- clicky) is an exact replica of that model. Right down to the same government issued white paint and screw-off antenna. You do get what we call in the business the 'boat anchor upgrade' in the form of a 3.0 Liter Vulcan V6 and a four-speed automatic that can also be found in the same year Taurus. But other than the mileage, we're not talking about anything that's truly special.

And yet, by the time the bidding is done on this Ranger, it will likely have maintained at least 70% of its new truck price after 12 years. I'm guesstimating it will hit right around $7,000 by the time the hammer finally falls. In government auction terms, that's roughly equal to three 2005 Ford Taurus models with less than 70,000 miles on them and a 2011 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor.

As you can tell, I don't think this one will be a value leader for those looking for a cheap truck. But what says you? What do you think would be the fair market value of a regular cab 2005 Ford Ranger with only 19,552 miles?