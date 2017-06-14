Gearhead Deals: NAPA Is Selling Full Synthetic Motor Oil For 99 Cents A Quart

If you have a NAPA near your neck of the woods, this is what you can do.

Go online here and put in your zip code. You should see Peak Full Synthetic motor oil in weights of 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, and 10W-30 available for only 99 cents a quart. That's about 85% off the usual price.

Peak is a good quality synthetic made by Old World Products. A company that has been in the lubricant business for well over 40 years. It's rare to find a full synthetic anywhere near a dollar quart. So if you're planning on doing a DIY oil change in the next year or so, give this deal a quick look.