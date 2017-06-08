The Smartest Police Car In Georgia

The Paulding County Police Department has jurisdiction over a 15 mile slab of pavement. This miniaturized version of a common road is called the Silver Comet Trail. A pedestrian friendly path that has become as popular as it can sometimes be dangerous. There have been muggings, rapes, several severe accidents that required hospitalizations, and even a murder. Keep in mind, we're talking about a piece of pavement that serves hundreds of thousands of people from northern Alabama to Georgia annually so we're not talking about a place that's Crack Central. It's low crime, but definitely enough to require an officer at the ready.

The only problem? It's about 7 feet wide and has two lanes of traffic that is packed full of everyday citizens during the late afternoons and weekends. There are walkers, joggers, bicyclists, and people who have walk their wayward family members whether they're young toddlers or older dogs. It's tough to police. You can pretty much forget about putting a Dodge Charger Police Interceptor out there, or on the other side of the speedy response scale, a bicycle. You need something that's quicker than a golf cart, but smaller than a Nissan LEAF.

