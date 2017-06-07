Hateful Birds Blocked This Smart Car at Auction

Or does it have more to do with the old saying, "Birds of a feather flock together." A lot of folks hate cars simply because they read something or read something and then... presto! Instant hate!

Then again, some cars are able to overcome that media driven hate. The Mitsubishi Mirage is a pretty good example of that. The Mirage received more kidney punches and haymakers than Rocky Balboa when it was first released in 2014. But after all the bad publicity came a surprising wave of good sales. The price was right at the $12,000 to $15,000 out the door levels, and the Mirage could surprisingly bring about 80% of the fuel economy of a Prius for 50% of the cost.

What the Mirage has been to the new car market, the Smart is to the used car market. Nothing depreciates faster than a Smart and these days it isn't hard to find a 2014 Smart with less than 15,000 miles on it for around $5500.