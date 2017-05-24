A Classic Car Graveyard in the Middle of Nowhere

'If you ever get the opportunity to visit a junkyard, chances are you'll find out that the owner may have a chronic mental condition which is known in the car business called ACD—automotive compulsive disorder.

It can manifest in strange ways and often times it makes you buy things in bulk that would otherwise make other auto enthusiasts shake their head or lower their jaw. One guy I know who is now retired (and divorced) made it his thing to buy every single Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme convertible he could ever get his hands on. Why? I have no idea. Another friend still in the thick of the business has an undying love for Mercedes SL models from the 1980s and 1990s. That one I can understand a bit better.

The owner of K&K Auto in Mobridge, South Dakota is a completely different bird. He's one of those unfortunate blessed souls who found a way to make his automotive compulsive disorder into a retirement opportunity.

He's selling over 300 classic cars.